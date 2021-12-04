Nets fall to Bulls, find Chicago again tougher in 4th quarter

The Bulls didn’t hammer the Nets in the fourth quarter the way they did nearly a month ago in Chicago. But when push came to shove Saturday night at Barclays Center, it was the Bulls who had the right stuff to turn a five-point deficit into a 111-107 victory and pull within a half game of the Nets Eastern Conference lead.

The Nets led by as much as 11 in the third quarter but were unable to maintain separation. They were up five early in the final period when the Bulls suddenly took off on a 13-2 run that included four points each from Troy Brown and DeMar DeRozan for a 92-86 lead with 7:00 left to play.

DeRozan scored nine of 11 Bulls points as they took a 101-96 lead with 4:27 to go. The Nets never got closer than two points the rest of the way.

"DeMar made big plays down the stretch," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "When you miss as many easy opportunities at the basket as we got tonight, it’s difficult to overcome. But we have lots to build on an it’s good for us to play these close games."

Durant paced the Nets (16-7) with 28 points, LaMarcus Aldridge totaled 20, James Harden added 14 points and 14 assists, Paul Millsap had his first double-figures scoring game off the bench with 13 points, and Bruce Brown contributed 12 rebounds. The Nets also held a 54-47 rebounding margin and outscored the Bulls 23-4 on second-chance points and 54-38 in the paint.

It wasn’t enough as Zach LaVine paced the Bulls (16-8) with 31 points, and DeRozan added 29 points.

In their previous meeting Nov. 8 in Chicago, the Bulls turned a tight game into an embarrassing 23-point blowout by outscoring the Nets in the fourth quarter, 42-17. The Nets were on the second night of a back-to-back set just as they were Saturday night, but that really stands as the low point of the Net’ season and it underlined how fragile their status as Eastern Conference favorites really is.

"They got hot," Nash said before the rematch. "They made a bunch of threes and played very well. We didn’t play great. I don’t think they played great for three quarters, and that kind of allowed us to hang around. They caught fire in the fourth, and we ran out of gas a little bit. That’s not an excuse. They beat us."

In their previous two games before facing the Nets, the Bulls’ "Big 3" Zach Levine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic each scored at least 25 points while shooting 50.0% or better. That feat last was accomplished by Golden State’s trio of Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway all the way back in 1990.

The Nets came in seeking their first sweep of a back-to-back set this season after splitting the previous three. "I think it’s really a matter of our team growing and having the mental toughness to be sharp on the second night of a back-to-back," Nash said.

The Nets came out of the gate on fire, getting three-pointers from three different players for a quick 9-0 lead. But the Bulls worked their way back into it and never lost touch. Midway through the second period, the Bulls took a brief one-point lead before allowing the Nets to regain a 56-52 edge at halftime.

Key numbers in the boxscore suggested the Nets should have been much farther ahead after building a 39-25 rebounding margin, taking 15 more field-goal attempts and outscoring the Bulls 15-0 on second-chance points. Those often are two areas where they are deficient, yet it didn’t translate to a wider lead, in part, because of 41.2% first-half shooting that included several misses at the rim.

Midway through the third period, Mills had four points in a 9-4 surge to give the Nets their biggest lead at 71-60, but that shrank to an 82-79 margin by the end of the period, meaning the fourth quarter once again would separate these two teams.