The Nets have taken a timeout from playing serious contenders. They are in the midst of a soft stretch of seven straight games against teams residing south of the .500 border. It’s a chance to stockpile some wins in the race for a playoff pass.

But if Kyrie Irving is going to shoot like this, it may not matter what team the Nets are playing.

Irving played the starring role Friday night at Barclays Center. He shot 19-for-23 from the floor and scored a season-high 54 points, 17 in the fourth quarter, to help the Nets hold off shorthanded Chicago in a 133-118 victory. Irving was 10-for-10 from the field in the first half.

“It feels incredible,” Irving said of his very hot hand after the Nets improved to 3-1 in this stretch and moved up to seventh in the East despite a 21-26 record. “But when you know that you have a game in 18 hours . . . you just want to carry that over to the next game.”

That will be in Washington Saturday night. Irving will arrive as one of three players in NBA history to have shot at least 82.6 percent from the floor and score at least 50 along with Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

“I’m grateful to be on the list,” Irving said.

Irving finished three points shy of his career high and Deron Williams’ single-game Nets record. Irving also set a Nets record with two games with at least 50 points.

The Bulls (19-32) were missing three of their better players because of injuries — Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. Then Kris Dunn limped off to the locker room 13 seconds into the game and didn’t return.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After falling behind 57-36 in the second quarter, Chicago still faced a 15-point deficit when Irving scored on a layup with 3:47 left in the third.

But the Bulls closed on a 12-4 run to cut it to 103-96 heading for the fourth. Coby White hit a three early in the fourth to cut it to six. Spencer Dinwiddie, on his way to a 20-point night, responded with a reverse layup.

Then Irving took over the game again — jumper, drive, three, three-point play. He scored all 10 points in a 10-4 burst to give the Nets a 117-103 lead with 7:43 left.

When he swished a three from the right side, it gave him a season high-tying 50 and it gave the Nets a 123-106 advantage. Two free throws upped it to 52 and gave the Nets a 127-108 lead with 3:51 on the clock.

The Nets are 13-15 when Irving is out, including Sunday night when he didn’t play in a loss to the Knicks after hearing the shocking news that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash.

Irving scored 16 points in the first quarter. The Nets led 35-23.

Dinwiddie and Irving each converted a four-point play in the second quarter.

The lead swelled to 21 before the Bulls made a run and cut it to 11. But Irving scored five points in the final 4.9 of the half. He made a layup, then swiped the ball from Tomas Satoransky at midcourt and hit a long three at the buzzer. So the Nets owned a 73-57 cushion at the break.

Irving had 27 points at that point, including four three-pointers, and had hit all three of his free throws. After making all of his field-goal attempts in the first half, he finally missed on his first shot of the third quarter.