After making their long climb to first place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-3 run that was the best in the NBA over that span, the Nets faltered Sunday afternoon at United Center in Chicago, where they suffered a 115-107 loss to a remodeled and much-improved Bulls team.

Trailing by 17 after three quarters, Nets coach Steve Nash began the final period with his second unit as if anticipating saving as much energy as possible for the second game of a back-to-back against the Knicks Monday night at Barclays Center. The Nets scored the first eight points of the quarter, cutting the Bulls’ lead to 89-80 when Jeff Green hit a three-pointer with 10:46 left to play.

But that’s where Tyler Johnson suffered a non-contact injury to the vicinity of his right knee and left the game with 9:26 remaining.

Nash put starters Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown and Joe Harris back in the game, going with a small lineup that left Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge on the bench. That group put together an 18-9 run that included eight points from Green as they cut the Bulls’ lead to 109-102 on an Irving layup with 2:01 left, but that was as close as they got.

Irving topped the Nets (34-16) with 24 points and added 15 assists, but he struggled through a 12-for-27 shooting effort. Green added 21 points off the bench, but the Nets allowed the Bulls to shoot a torrid 55.1% (43-for-78). The Bulls got 25 points from Zach LaVine, 22 points and 13 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic and 19 points from Tomas Satoransky. That trio shot a combined 26-for-44 from the field.

The Nets opened the game with their 25th different starting lineup, incorporating Griffin with Aldridge in the frontcourt for the first time. Even though the Bulls came in on a six-game losing streak, the Nets were facing a radically different team that acquired Vucevic and Daniel Theis four games earlier at the trade deadline to improve their frontcourt. Vucevic faced the Nets three times earlier this season with the Magic and averaged 28.0 points.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He scores at all three levels, an excellent three-point shooter so he can pick-and-pop," Nash said of Vucevic. "He also is an excellent post player. He can score from anywhere on the floor. There’s a lot of variance there that makes it tricky. It’s not a meat-and-potatoes coverage. You have to be willing to adapt to different scenarios that he puts you in."

Referring to the problems presented by Vucevic combining his All-Star talent with that of LaVine, Nash added, "Great challenge. Zach is an elite athlete who has turned into a very efficient All-Star performer. The combination of him and Vucevic is just beginning, so they’re going to be very difficult to contend with. This is a much more mature and dangerous roster after the trades, and we have our hands full for sure to try and slow them down."

The Nets jumped out to a 19-10 lead thanks to six points from Irving, but that margin shrank to three points by the end of the opening period.

The game was tight until the middle of the second quarter when Satoransky scored nine points in a 20-7 Bulls run to build a 57-46 halftime lead. That margin grew to 18 points midway through the third period when a Satoransky three-pointer put the Bulls up 74-56. The Nets fought back within nine at one point but allowed things to slip again as they fell behind by 89-72 heading to the fourth quarter.