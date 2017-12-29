MIAMI — For the second time in as many weeks, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson backed off when it came to changing his starting lineup against the Heat on Friday night at American Airlines Center. The coach admitted the logical choice might have been to move Caris LeVert into the starting lineup, just as he did last season when the Nets put together a strong finishing kick.

But last season, LeVert was playing small forward, and now he’s the backup point guard, which was a vital consideration.

“We put him in the starting lineup last year because we wanted defense,” Atkinson said. “The way he’s played, he’s pushing everybody.

“[But] it’s tough to do it right now. I don’t want to get him out of his comfort zone. He’s kind of leading that second unit. He has a good rhythm going. These are things we debated.”

LeVert had a left hip pointer, but he was able to play against the Heat. That was a break for the Nets because he and former Michigan teammate Nik Stauskas have shown some backcourt chemistry on the second unit.

“It’s tough to mess with that right now,” Atkinson said. “And part of it is for their development, too. Caris struggled a little bit off the ball in the beginning of the year. So he’s in his comfort zone, and the way the minutes go, it’s better for him with that second unit.

“I haven’t talked to them about the Michigan connection, but it seems like they get along, a shared culture, played for a good coach in John Beilein. It’s nice to see the chemistry they have, and Nik has played well. We’re going to have to try to find some minutes for him, try to bump him up a little.”

Speaking of his relationship with Stauskas, LeVert said: “It feels good. We had some really good moments at Michigan his first two years there, and it’s good we can continue that at this level.”