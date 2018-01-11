The only big message after the Nets’ 34-point loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night was selective amnesia.

“Erase it out of your mind,” said Allen Crabbe.

“Look to flush it,” said Spencer Dinwiddie.

And Caris LeVert, who had six turnovers, including three in a pivotal second quarter? “Erase it from our minds and compete,” he said.

There are times, though, when forgetfulness may not come easily, as is the case with LeVert, who hasn’t been playing his best basketball in two games since returning from a groin injury. His six turnovers off the bench matched a season high, and he managed just five points in almost 27 minutes in his return Monday against the Raptors. The reason that’s of any significance is because LeVert has consistently performed above expectations this year, positioning himself as part of this team’s future, and making general manager Sean Marks look very, very smart in the process.

But even when things are looking a little rough around the edges, it’s clear that LeVert — who’s easily taken to playing some point guard in D’Angelo Russell’s absence — has engendered a great deal of trust in his coaching staff. He’s averaging 12 points and 4.2 assists, though he’s committing 2.5 turnovers per game (up from one a game last year) as he’s been called to direct the offense more regularly.

“I think it’s a challenge for a young player to be out seven days and then come back and find his rhythm,” Kenny Atkinson said of LeVert, who missed two games with the injury. “That’s not an excuse for him. He’s playing really good ball lately, but somewhere it takes the younger guys a little more time to catch their rhythm after being out. He’ll get back on track.”

One thing LeVert does insist on is that he’s not playing hurt, though he was somewhat clipped after the blowout. “They were the more physical team from the start. We didn’t actually [match] the physicality or the energy,” he said. He added that he felt completely fine.

Unlike Atkinson, he didn’t blame the absence on his recent struggles. Almost no one looked good Wednesday, the Nets’ biggest loss at Barclays Center since the team moved from New Jersey in 2012.

“I feel like I’m back to my normal self,” he said. “It’s not really about me. We didn’t compete tonight as a team.”

One thing is certain: While LeVert’s position on the team is secure, things are primed to get mighty crowded in the Nets’ backcourt with Russell’s return seeming imminent. After undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery and missing 28 games, he practiced this week (the Nets did not practice Thursday ahead of their game in Atlanta on Friday). LeVert, though, remains a priority. “You got Caris and you want to keep him in his comfort zone,” Atkinson told reporters earlier this week. “It’s a good problem to have.”