The Nets’ final home game before the All-Star break was set up as a homecoming celebration for Caris LeVert to make his return from a long stay on the injury list Friday night at Barclays Center. After playing LeVert seven minutes in the second quarter, he saved the best for last, starting LeVert in the final quarter.

LeVert scored seven straight Nets points in a rally that cut an 18-point deficit in half, but there was no Hollywood ending. The Nets suffered a bad 125-106 loss to a bottom-feeding Bulls team that dented the Nets' budding playoff hopes.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson faulted a defense that allowed the Bulls (13-42) to shoot 54.1 percent overall and 50 percent from three-point range (14-for-28). Lauri Markkanen was dominant with 31 points and 18 rebounds and Zach LaVine added 26 points and Otto Porter had 18 in his first game as a Bull since being traded by the Wizards.

“Our defense was just non-existent,” Atkinson said. “Couldn’t keep them in front of us. Couldn’t guard them. They obviously made shots. They added shooting with Otto in there. It was really poor.”

On the bright side, LeVert showed encouraging signs with the way he played through contact at the rim while scoring 11 points, adding four assists, tying his career high with five steals and finishing as one of two Nets with a positive plus-minus number in his 15-minute stint.

“I thought he looked good, he was athletic, came downhill like he does, made some passes,” Atkinson said. “Obviously, there were a few bumps here and there, but for the most part he was a plus-[three], so he had some positives tonight and played well.”

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets (29-28) with 23 points, Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe each added 19, and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 10 rebounds. In the fourth quarter, Crabbe and LeVert each scored nine points, but a defense that gave up 70 second-half points to the Bulls erased any notion of a comeback.

LeVert thanked the fans for a warm welcome when he checked into the game early in the second quarter. “That was everything, man,” LeVert said. “The fans are everything. I really appreciate all the fans. I wish we would have won the game, but that was huge.”

The most impressive part was how LeVert finished at the rim on four fourth-quarter baskets, including two on which he was knocked to the floor. “I prepared for it,” LeVert said. “We put a lot of time in over the last couple of months. I don’t want to make it about me because I wish we would have won the game, but that’s expected. We didn’t come back to just be there. We wanted to be better than before.”

On a bad night for the Nets, it was a good step back for LeVert.