LeVert, Whitehead to get minutes because of Dinwiddie’s tight hamstring

Nets forward Caris LeVert sinks a layup while

Nets forward Caris LeVert sinks a layup while being defended by Suns center Tyson Chandler during a game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan  greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
SALT LAKE CITY — The Nets must have a revolving door on their training room. Just as it spun to return power forward Trevor Booker and center Tyler Zeller to action against Utah Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena, backup point guard Spencer Dinwiddie headed the other direction for treatment of a hamstring that tightened in Friday night’s win at Portland.

Dinwiddie is day-to-day, and coach Kenny Atkinson said his minutes would go to a combination of backup shooting guard Caris LeVert and Isaiah Whitehead, who returned from a stint with the G-League Long Island Nets to play well Tuesday in Denver before sitting out the Portland game.

“I don’t want to put it all on Isaiah,” Atkinson said. “I think Caris going to have to handle some of the ballhandling duties. It’s a challenge against [the Jazz], because they turn you over.”

Nets’ smaller, quicker lineup surprises Blazers

The Nets scored a surprising win over Portland on Friday with a lineup that included only one player — center Timofey Mozgov — taller than 6-8. The reaction of the Trail Blazers, who clearly expected an easier time, provided insight on the Nets’ fast-paced style.

“Defensively, with the way they play, switching a lot and then a smaller, free-flowing offense with a lot of different shooters, different lineups, it’s not your traditional lineup out there,” Blazers guard CJ McCollum said. “You’ve got to do a better job of matching up and figuring out who to find in transition.”

Blazers forward Ed Davis added, “They play so loose. They don’t really run a bunch of sets. Whoever catches it, you go. Anybody can shoot it. They don’t really have a person that’s dominating the ball and attracting a bunch of attention other than Russell. They’re just a loose team, a young team, and they’re playing up and down fast. You get caught up in it, and things like tonight happen.”

Jazz won’t pursue Waiters matter

Utah coach Quin Snyder said the Jazz won’t ask for league action against Miami’s Dion Waiters, whose hit on center Rudy Gobert’s knee Friday night knocked him out of Saturday’s game against the Nets. “There’s no one out there trying to hurt anybody,” Snyder said.

Told that Gobert “intimated” on Twitter that Waiter’s shot was intentional, Snyder said, “Rudy always ‘intimates’ things.”

Newsday

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

