The next time we see the Nets, their lineup presumably will include Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris. But none of those players were available for Game 4 of their first-round series against the defending NBA champions and the lack of manpower showed as the Raptors completed a 4-0 sweep with a commanding 150-122 rout Sunday night at Disney World in Orlando.

It marked the third of four games in which the Raptors led by at least 30 points, and it is the most points the Nets have allowed in a playoff game. In the third quarter, they simply ran away from the Nets and hid by outscoring them 39-19. It was an utterly demoralizing end to an otherwise solid season in which they fought through adversity.

Caris LeVert tried his best to lead the Nets with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists in the three quarters he played, but he didn’t get a lot of help. Tyler Johnson added 13 points, and Jarrett Allen totaled eight points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

Norman Powell came off the bench to lead the Raptors to their first playoff sweep in franchise history with 29 points, Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds off the bench, and Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and 11 assists. The Raptors shot 55.4% from the field and 46.8% from three-point range.

Before the game, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn reflected on what his undermanned team has experienced over the course of the NBA restart.

“A lot of memories,” Vaughn said. “Hopefully, these guys will be able to look back on this time in their life and see how special it was. I think we are forever linked, whether it is remembering a practice, whether it is remembering a game, whether it is remembering time spent together, meals, golfing, fishing, all of the above.

“I think it’s been very special . . . just because of the circumstances.”

No doubt, the Nets were hoping to build another memory in Game 4, and they traded the first quarter lead 11 times with the Raptors. It seemed they had an opportunity to capitalize when the Raptors lost their starting backcourt early on. Fred VanVleet went to the bench with three fouls in the first seven minutes of the game, and Kyle Lowry was lost for the game after suffering a left ankle injury.

But even without those two on the floor, the Raptors put together an extended 34-18 run spanning the end of the first period into the second to take a 64-47 advantage. Ibaka had 15 of his 19 first-half points in the stretch, and Powell had 11 of his 16 first-half points.

The Nets responded with a 16-6 surge late in the second period to pull within seven, but their interior defense was like a sieve against the Raptors, who finished the half with a 77-68 lead. That 77 first-half points allowed by the Nets was a franchise worst in the playoffs, breaking the record of 73 they gave up to the Raptors earlier in the series. The Raptors converted 59.2% of their first-half field-goal attempts (29 of 49).

For all practical purposes, the Nets’ season ended in the third quarter when the Raptors opened the period with a 17-2 run that included three straight threes at one point to build a 94-70 lead. The Nets made just one of 12 shots and committed a turnover in that span.

The Raptors reached the 100-point mark on a three-pointer by Powell with 3:40 left in the quarter, and their lead reached 29 points when Terence Davis banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to take a 116-87 lead to the final period. They pushed it as high as 31 in the fourth.