When coach Steve Nash met with the media prior to Sunday night’s game against the Cavaliers at Barclays Center, it was clear the Nets needed a win to clinch the No. 2 seed, and he admitted no final decision had been made on whether the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden all would play.

"We definitely want to win the game," Nash said. "There’s also limits to the risks we’ll take."

Slightly more than an hour before tipoff, those limits became clear when Harden was ruled out for "right hamstring – injury management." He recently returned from an 18-game absence and played the previous two games, but the Nets decided it wasn’t worth it to play him in the second game of a back-to-back set.

Joe Harris (sore hip) also missed his third straight game but is expected back for the first round of the playoffs. "He should be ready next weekend but not tonight, and he probably needs a few more days recovery," Nash said of Harris.

Irving talks politics

Following Saturday’s win over the Bulls, Irving sat for a postgame interview but chose not to discuss basketball because of his political concerns about the conflict taking place between Israelis and Palestinians. It raised questions about why Irving didn’t play in the fourth quarter against the Bulls.

Nash explained the simple answer to why Irving did not return with starters Durant, Harden and Bruce Brown at the 6:53 mark: "He had played the most minutes (29:32)," Nash said. "We were going to put him back in the game if we needed a couple minutes, but we didn’t need him."

Nash later added that Irving, who practices the Islam faith, has not discussed his political concerns with teammates at practices or games . . . Nash said Spencer Dinwiddie has remained in Los Angeles since December knee surgery. "I’m not sure what the plan is for him or what he personally wants to do," Nash said.