The Nets had their cake and got to eat it too Sunday night at Barclays Center. They chose not to play James Harden as a precaution to keep him healthy for the playoffs, and then they took care of business with a 123-109 victory over the Cavaliers that allowed the Nets to clinch the No. 2 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-24 record that is a franchise-record 24 games over .500.

The victory means the Nets will face the winner of Tuesday’s Celtics-Wizards play-in game for the No. 7 seed, and the third-seeded Bucks draw the No. 6 Heat.

The key to the Nets’ blowout victory was an extended 22-6 third-quarter run in which Kevin Durant scored seven of his 13 points in the period and also drew a flagrant foul two against Cavaliers leading scorer Collin Sexton, who was ejected with 6:11 remaining in the period.

Durant originally was called for a shooting foul, but Nets coach Steve Nash challenged the call. Repeated replays on the video board clearly showed Sexton throwing a vicious left elbow to the face of Durant while trying to drive to the basket. That stretch ended with a Nic Claxton dunk for a 97-72 lead that shrank to a 23-point margin at the end of the period.

As a result of the third-quarter takeover, the Nets rested starters Durant, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin in the fourth quarter when the Cavs never got closer than a 12-point deficit in the final minute.

Durant finished with 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting and added eight rebounds and a team-high 13 assists to top seven Nets in double figures. Irving added 17 points and became the ninth player in NBA history to shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range and 90% from the foul line. The Nets also outscored the Cavs 20-8 in fast-break points.

Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade each led the Cavs (22-50) with 18 points, Damyean Dotson added 17, and Sexton had 16 before his ejection.

Prior to the game, the Eastern Conference playoff seedings were set except for the second and third seeding order between the Nets and Bucks. Even with Harden being available, the Nets’ priorities were crystal clear.

"Tonight, I think the basic necessity is to win the game, to be the second seed," first-year coach Nash said before the game. "We place value on that.

"Second would be a good performance, a sharp performance where we try to execute on both ends of the floor and are professional and competitive with the requisite physicality and passion . . . We’ve got to worry about tonight and finish the regular season off well not only for the standings but for our collective growth."

Coming of Saturday’s win over the Bulls when the Nets trailed 12-0 at the outset, they left no doubt about their commitment against the Cavaliers. After Irving missed his opening shot, the Nets made their next six to help build a 17-4 lead. They ultimately pushed that margin to 17 points later in the opening period.

But the Cavs responded with an extended 27-16 run spanning the end of the first and start of the second quarters to cut their deficit to 47-41. The Nets ended the half with a 10-5 burst that included a finishing flourish off a forced turnover, a behind-the-back downcourt pass from Blake Griffin to Irving, who fed Mike James, who tossed a lob to Durant for a spectacular dunk and a 67-56 halftime lead. No doubt SportsCenter booked it on the spot.

Durant must have felt inspired because he simply took over in the third quarter with 13 points and three assists as the Nets built a 25-point lead to put the game out of reach.