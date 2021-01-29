Steve Nash expects the Nets to be getting some outside help by Saturday, when they’re required to fill one of their two remaining roster spots. Now, it remains to be seen if that position will be filled with some help from their old pals, the Cavaliers.

"I guess it’s possible to sign one of our two-way guys, but I think we’re probably looking to sign somebody on a free-agent deal here," Nash said before the Nets' game against the Thunder Friday.

The most tantalizing (though perhaps least likely) option is Andre Drummond, who's been linked to the Nets by at least two reports – the first one from The Ringer and the most recent from The Athletic. With the Cavaliers acquiring center Jarret Allen in the deal that helped bring James Harden to the Nets, it appears possible that Drummond could be on his way out. Both reports said that Drummond, who’s led the NBA in rebounds five years running, is seeking a buyout.

A move like that, though, may take time to come together. In the meantime, the Nets have also expressed interest in Cavs center JaVale McGee or power forward Kevin Love, according to a report in KRON, a Cleveland television station. Either could provide the size the Nets are looking for after losing Allen, Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs.

The team also expects to get the newly-signed Norvel Pelle on board for Sunday’s game against the Wizards. The 6-10 Pelle cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and was officially named part of the team Thursday – a modest but much-needed boost for a squad that has suffered defensively, despite entering Friday on a three-game winning streak.

Pelle, though, has only played in 24 NBA games, and is still something of an unknown value for Nash and the Nets. Pelle saw all his NBA time with the 76ers last year and was signed by the Cavaliers this offseason on an Exhibit 10 contract.

"When you signed a guy midway through the year hasn’t been playing, [you have to take into consideration] his fitness levels [and] ability to adapt quickly to the game," Nash said. "But as far as his profile, he’s a rim-protecting center who can block shots, and a lob threat in and behind the defense. I think we’ll see as we go here how physically he’s able to adapt to playing in the NBA again after a little layoff and we can get him up to speed and see if he gets an opportunity."

Durant out. Kevin Durant (injury recovery) took a seat against his old team, the Thunder Friday night – another chance for the Nets to manage his workload as he continues to be cautious with his surgically-repaired Achilles. "He’s definitely involved" in deciding when he sits, Nash said of Durant.

"We just look at the big picture – balancing it with the short term and kind of coming to a consensus. He played a lot of minutes last game … It was a decision to protect him tonight."

Durant has sat for six games in this 21-game-old season, but when he does play, the Nets continue to use him to the max. He’s averaging 36.7 minutes per game, second only to Harden, who’s averaged 41.0 minutes in his seven games with the Nets.

Keen on Green. Despite all the big names on the roster, Jeff Green has proved to be a pivotal veteran voice in the locker room, Nash said.

"He’s been great on the court, his versatility, his experience and his skill has been really important to us," he said. "His maturity, his personality, his leadership. He’s really added a ton to our team in that respect and I’m grateful as a coach to have somebody like that, that commands respect because of his resume and experience, but also his personality."