CLEVELAND – The Nets had Kyrie Irving, but without injured Kevin Durant, they simply are a much different, less powerful team. Irving did his best to fill the void with 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers scored a 114-107 victory in a Martin Luther King matinee Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Nets gained a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter, But the Cavs responded with eight straight points, including six by Darius Garland to take a 101-97 lead with 5:12 to play. But James Harden drew fouls on two three-pointers and made six foul shots in an 8-4 surge to tie the game at 105 with 3:43 to go.

But the Cavs ended the game on a 9-2 run as the Nets made just one of their final seven shots and committed a turnover.

Irving took control for the Nets (27-16) on 12-of-23 shooting plus nine assists, Harden added 22 points and 10 assists, LaMarcus Aldridge had 13 points and Patty Mills and Kessler Edwards each added 11. Garland topped the Cavaliers (27-18) with 22 points and 12 assists, Isaac Okoro had 15 points, former Net Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love each had 14 points.

The Nets were without Durant, who suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee during their win over the Pelicans Saturday in Brooklyn. Asked what would change the most without the NBA’s leading scorer and top MVP candidate, coach Steve Nash said, "Obviously, we lose a scorer of the highest caliber. We also lose size and defense. He’s such a well-rounded player, does so many things at a high level. Plus, he gives a small team size on the perimeter at least. There’s so many ways that his absence will be felt."

The saving grace for the Nets without Durant is that they were beginning a stretch in which they play nine of 11 games on the road. That meant they would have Irving for those nine road games because he is not eligible to play in New York or Toronto so long as he remains unvaccinated.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The game against the Cavaliers was just the fourth for Irving since the Nets decided to allow him to be a part-time player. Asked if he had talked to Irving about filling the void left by Durant’s injury, Nash said, "I haven’t. I want Kyrie to have the space to regain his rhythm and not overburden it with, ‘Now that Kevin’s out, you have to take over and lead the league in scoring.’ I want him to find his legs without feeling an extra burden.

"He already has shown his game’s right there, and in no time, I think we’ll see the Kyrie that we all expect. But I don’t want to feel like he has to be that all at once."

The Nets jumped out to 22-14 lead after Irving hit a three-pointer, but the rest of the opening period went downhill from there as the Nets allowed the Cavaliers to cut their deficit to one at the end of the period before gaining a 33-31 lead when Love hit a three to open the second quarter. The Cavs put together a12-5 run midway through the second to take an eight-point lead at 57-49 before settling for a 65-59 halftime advantage.

Early in the third period, Irving had the last five points in a 10-2 surge to cut a nine-point deficit to one at 72-71. But the Cavs responded with a five-point possession that included two foul shots plus a three-pointer from Markkanen to trigger a 12-4 run to restore an 84-75 lead.

But the Nets ended the third period with a 13-2 surge that ended with seven straight points from Irving to take an 88-87 lead heading to the fourth quarter.