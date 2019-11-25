CLEVELAND – The short-handed Nets were running on fumes with all their starters having played 33 minutes in the second game of a back-to-back, but they had lost a nine-point lead in the final two minutes and faced the prospect of overtime, the last thing they wanted. Spencer Dinwiddie spared them further agony by hitting a 20-foot jumper above the key with 1.6 seconds left to give the Nets a 108-106 victory over the Cavs Monday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Nets (9-8), who climbed over the .500 mark for the first times this season and now are 5-1 without injured Kyrie Irving. Dinwiddie led the Nets with 23 points, his career-high sixth straight with at least 20, Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 21 rebounds, Joe Harris added 19, and Taurean Prince scored 18 points.

Jordan Clarkson topped the Cavs (5-12) with 23 points, Larry Nance Jr. added 20 and 13 rebounds and Collin Sexton scored 19.

The Nets lost an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter with the second unit plus starter Garrett Temple on the floor. That group was struggling mightily to score, but Dzanan Musa hit a three and a layup to ignite a 12-4 surge to restore a 95-88 Nets lead on a three-pointer by Harris.

The Cavs cut that deficit to two points with 4:11 to play, but Prince buried a three at the 2:11 mark for a 9-2 run and the Nets’ biggest lead of the game at 106-97. Clarkson then scored five points in a 9-0 run as the Cavs tied the game at 106 in the final seconds.

Without Irving (right shoulder impingement) and Caris LeVert (right thumb surgery), the Nets have been heavily reliant on Eastern Conference player of the week Dinwiddie and the rest of the starting unit for scoring combined with vastly improved team-wide defense. Coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledged before the game that he has slowed the pace for the undermanned and somewhat inexperienced second unit, which also was without veteran center DeAndre Jordan (left ankle soreness).

Sticking with a nine-man rotation, Atkinson used Iman Shumpert off the bench along with rookie Nic Claxton and second-year players Musa and Theo Pinson. “That second unit, we have to get into a little more half-court sets, control the tempo a little more,” Atkinson said.

Asked if that decision is based on personnel, the coach said, “You’re playing less guys. You’re mixing in a lot of new guys. Theo doesn’t have a ton of experience at the point guard position at the NBA level. So, that’s part of it, giving him some simple sets that he can run that can keep us organized. We’ll continue to do that.”

The recent imbalance between first unit scoring and bench scoring continued in the first half for the Nets. The two teams essentially traded baskets most of the first half with neither team leading by more than five points. The Nets gained a 52-51 halftime lead on a lyup at the buzzer by Musa that represented only the third and fourth points from the Nets’ bench, which was outscored 14-4 by halftime.

The other glaring statistic at the break was that the Nets failed to get to the foul line in the first half after shooting 34 free throws in their victory over the Knicks Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. But the Nets continued to play strong defense, holding Cavs scorers Sexton and Clarkson to a combined 5-for-19 shooting in the opening half.

When Shumpert connected on a corner three just before the end of the third period, it gave the Nets their biggest lead at 81-75, and that grew to eight points on a layup by Pinson to open the fourth quarter. But the Cavs responded with a 9-0 run to take an 84-83 lead on a layup by Clarkson with 9:10 left to play, and it was game on to the finish.