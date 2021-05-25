The final: Nets 130, Celtics 108. Nets lead series 2-0.

Deciding points: It’s exceedingly rare an NBA game is decided in the first quarter, but that is what happened when Joe Harris scored 14 points, including four three-pointers, in an 18-1 run to build a 16-point lead.

Star of the game: Harris scoring 25 points and making 7 of 10 threes, including a franchise playoff record six in the first half.

Key statistic: The Nets forced 17 Celtics turnovers that led to 26 points, and the Nets also had 31 assists on 46 baskets.

Turning point: The Nets used two days off between games wisely. Harris said film showed they didn’t spread the floor enough to create room for their stars. The adjustment obviously led to the eruption from three-point range by Harris.

Did you notice? Celtics star Jayson Tatum finished with nine points on 3 of 12 shooting in his abbreviated 21-minute stint.

Injury report: Late in the second period, Nets forward Jeff Green suffered a bruised left ankle and did not return in the game. The Celtics’ Tatum took a blow to the face with 8:48 left in the third quarter and did not return.

Other news: Prior to the game, Nets coach Steve Nash noted the one-year anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and thanked Nets owner Joseph Tsai for being proactive in the social justice movement. "It’s about education, conversation and action, and the more people that are talking about it, that are educating themselves and that are finding a way to get more active is only going to help us have a better country, better society, better community and more love for one another," Nash said.