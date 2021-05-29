Nets-Celtics Game 3 recap

GAME 3 RECAP

THE FINAL

Celtics 125, Nets 119. Nets lead series, 2-1.

DECIDING POINTS

The score was tied at 75 in the third quarter when the Celtics exploded on a 21-4 run that included 11 points by Jayson Tatum for a 96-79 lead.

STAR OF THE GAME

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tatum scored 19 of his 50 points in the third quarter to break the game open and shot 16-for-30.

KEY STATISTIC

The Celtics outrebounded the Nets, 45-37, and led 13-5 in second-chance points.

TURNING POINT

Trailing by 15 points in the first quarter, Tatum scored 16 of his 21 first-half points during an extended 43-26 run that gave them a 47-39 lead.

DID YOU NOTICE?

The Nets are without Jeff Green (sprained plantar fascia) the rest of the series, and they missed him big-time as second-year center Nic Claxton struggled. Just as happened in Game 1 when the bench produced a mere 11 points, the Nets’ reserves managed only nine points.

INJURY REPORT

Celtics center Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) left in the second quarter and did not return.

OTHER NEWS

After charging Boston fans with sometimes engaging in racist taunts, Kyrie Irving received support from two former Celtics teammates. Marcus Smart said he had heard "sad and sickening" racial taunts. Injured Jaylen Brown issued a statement in which he said "systemic racism" must be addressed by Boston and the United States. But he added, "I do not like the manner it was brought up centering around a playoff game ... I do think racism is bigger than Game 3 of the playoffs."