TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBasketballNets

Nets-Celtics Game 3 recap

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket past Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference first round series at TD Garden on May 28, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

GAME 3 RECAP

THE FINAL

Celtics 125, Nets 119. Nets lead series, 2-1.

DECIDING POINTS

The score was tied at 75 in the third quarter when the Celtics exploded on a 21-4 run that included 11 points by Jayson Tatum for a 96-79 lead.

STAR OF THE GAME

Tatum scored 19 of his 50 points in the third quarter to break the game open and shot 16-for-30.

KEY STATISTIC

The Celtics outrebounded the Nets, 45-37, and led 13-5 in second-chance points.

TURNING POINT

Trailing by 15 points in the first quarter, Tatum scored 16 of his 21 first-half points during an extended 43-26 run that gave them a 47-39 lead.

DID YOU NOTICE?

The Nets are without Jeff Green (sprained plantar fascia) the rest of the series, and they missed him big-time as second-year center Nic Claxton struggled. Just as happened in Game 1 when the bench produced a mere 11 points, the Nets’ reserves managed only nine points.

INJURY REPORT

Celtics center Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) left in the second quarter and did not return.

OTHER NEWS

After charging Boston fans with sometimes engaging in racist taunts, Kyrie Irving received support from two former Celtics teammates. Marcus Smart said he had heard "sad and sickening" racial taunts. Injured Jaylen Brown issued a statement in which he said "systemic racism" must be addressed by Boston and the United States. But he added, "I do not like the manner it was brought up centering around a playoff game ... I do think racism is bigger than Game 3 of the playoffs."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Watch the Game Highlights from Atlanta Hawks vs.
Watch Game 3 Knicks-Hawks highlights
Robbie Grossman of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his
Grossman's walk-off two-run homer beats Yankees
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics drives to
Tatum drops 50 points on Nets as Celtics win Game 3
Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) attempts to block
Randle subpar again as Knicks fall to Hawks, trail 2-1
New York Yankees' Gio Urshela stands on first
Urshela walks after only three balls vs. Tigers
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) shoots against New
Barker: Randle not keeping up with Young
Didn’t find what you were looking for?