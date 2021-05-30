BOSTON — Coming off the Celtics’ Game 3 victory that let them climb back into their first-round playoff series, Marcus Smart said they would have to fight harder than ever in Game 4 because the Nets were a "juggernaut and the whole world knows it."

Those words turned out to be prophetic much to the dismay of a packed house of 17,226 fans who came to TD Garden on Sunday night bent on revenge against Kyrie Irving, who left Boston to join the Nets in free agency two years ago.

Instead, it was Irving who got payback for all the rude treatment he received with a 39-point, 11-rebound performance in the Nets’ 141-126 victory to take a 3-1 series lead heading back to Barclays Center for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The Nets’ Big 3 combined for 104 points, including 42 from Kevin Durant and another 23 plus 18 assists from James Harden, and Joe Harris and Bruce Brown each added 14 points. The Nets shot a blistering 57.8% overall, including 59.3% from three-point range (16-for-27) and they were 29-of-30 at the foul line.

The Celtics were led by 40 points from Jayson Tatum, and Evan Fournier and Smart each added 16.

The Celtics were without injured starter Kemba Walker (bone bruise) and key backup big man Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain). But that figured to shift more of the burden to Tatum, Smart and Fournier, all of whom had strong offensive performances in Game 3, topped by Tatum’s brilliant 50-point effort. Nets coach Steve Nash said his players had to guard against letting their guard down because of the Celtics’ injuries.

Of course, they needed to get back to defending Tatum the way they did in the first two games when they held him to 9-for-32 shooting.

"He’s very intelligent and skilled, can score from different spots on the floor and different actions," Nash said of Tatum before Game 4. "He’s a difficult matchup. We’ve just got to make him work hard and not give him anything easy. I thought we put him on the line too much and maybe didn’t make him uncomfortable enough.

"Even if we have an outstanding game defensively, he’s still capable of producing. So we have to find different ways to win in that event … But we can do a better job at trying to contain him."

Tatum and the Celtics got off to a hot start, building a 24-15 lead and shooting 6-for-10. Tatum enjoyed himself early, stroking a corner three on his first shot, and turning to fans in the packed house to give them a big smile. He had 14 points in the opening quarter, but the Nets closed the gap to 34-33 at the end of the period. Nic Claxton played a big role off the bench with four blocked shots in the opening quarter.

That last basket of the first period ignited an extended 31-13 run lasting deep into the second quarter to give the Nets a 62-49 lead. Harden had 11 points in that stretch. Late in the quarter, the Nets’ lead reached a high of 16 points before a corner three at the buzzer by Fournier cut the Celtics’ halftime deficit to 73-60.

By that time, the Celtics were shooting 36.2% overall and only 28.0% from three compared with 59.1% and 50.0% figures for the Nets, who got 59 combined points from the Big 3 in the opening half. Tatum was held scoreless in the second quarter and was shooting 3-for-10 at halftime.

Despite being showered with profane chants, Irving responded with 23 first-half points and six rebounds and was utterly unflappable.

Tatum scored 11 straight Celtics points early in the third quarter, but he had no help at the offensive end as the Nets’ lead expanded to 24 points at 96-72. The Celtics’ first field goal of the period by someone not named Tatum did not come until Fournier completed a three-point play with 4:54 remaining. The Nets reached the 100-point threshold on a layup by Brown with 4:08 left in the third quarter.

The Nets’ lead eventually reached 27 points before back-to-back threes by the Celtics cut it to 112-91 at the end of three quarters. But it was clear there would be no catching the Nets’ juggernaut on this night.