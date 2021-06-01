TODAY'S PAPER
Nets-Celtics Game 5 recap: Star of the game, key stat, turning point, more

James Harden #13 and Kevin Durant #7 of

James Harden #13 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Nets talk during a timeout against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Credit: Steven Ryan

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
The final

Nets 123, Celtics 109. Nets win series 4-1.

Deciding points

The Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 426 points in five games, an average of 85.2 per game.

Star of the game

Harden with a triple-double.

Key statistic

Celtics star Jayson Tatum scored a combined 90 points in Games 3 and 4, but the Nets held him to a respectable 32 points on 12-for-27 shooting in Game 5.

Turning point

The Nets opened the fourth quarter with an 11-5 surge that ended with a three-point play by Harden for a 97-84 lead with 8:36 left. Originally, Harden was called for an offensive foul that would have been his fifth, but Nets coach Steve Nash challenged and won a crucial reversal.

Did you notice?

The Nets closed out strongly on the Celtics’ three-point shooters, holding them to 27.5% on 11-for-40 shooting including a miserable effort from Marcus Smart, who was 1 of 10 from above the arc.

Injury report

Kemba Walker (bone bruise, knee) and Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) each missed their second straight game for the Celtics. Jeff Green (left plantar fascia strain) and Alize Johnson (left ankle sprain) remained out for the Nets.

Other news

Nets coach Steve Nash on fan violence: "This type of stuff is happening more frequently now in an NBA playoff context, but this type of stuff has happened forever. We’ve had a little cluster of events that are unacceptable and that I’d like not to be a part of the experience at our games, but there’s not always a magic pill. I don’t know what we can do in the short-term other than banning people."

