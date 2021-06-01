The Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden continued to roll as they combined for 83 points in a 123-109 victory over the Celtics in Game 5 to close out their first-round series by a 4-1 margin Tuesday night at Barclays Center. The win sent the Nets on to a second-round matchup against the Bucks that is scheduled to begin Saturday on the Nets’ home court.

The Nets held just a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter but opened with an 11-5 run to take a 97-84 lead with 8:36 left on a three-point play by Harden. Originally, Harden was called for an offensive foul that would have been his fifth, but Nets coach Steve Nash challenged and won a critical reversal.

The Celtics cut their deficit to eight, but the Nets responded with an 11-2 burst that began with threes by each member of the Big 3 to build a 108-91cushion that later reached as much as 22 points.

Harden finished with a triple-double of 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Irving added 25 points and Durant had another 24. Jayson Tatum topped the Celtics with 32 points, and they got 18 from Evan Fournier, 17 from Romeo Langford and 14 from Marcus Smart, but they shot only 27.5% from three-point range (11 of 40).

Coming into Game 5, the Nets expressed a desire to close out the series to avoid a return trip to Boston, where Irving encountered often vulgar vitriol from the home crowd and where a fan was arrested after Game 4 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon for throwing a water bottle that narrowly missed Irving’s head as he was leaving the arena.

Asked about the difficulty of a closeout game, Nash said, They can be the toughest game. The team with their back against the wall, they have nothing to lose. They have one last chance and they can get incredibly hot and confident and the rim can get big because they know summer’s around the corner and this is their last chance. I think it’s a test to your approach and your mentality and just having the competitive fire and will to do the job and not relent in any way and not take anything for granted."

At the same time, Nash insisted the Nets weren’t worried about possibly having to return to Boston for a Game 6 on Thursday. "Other than the water bottle and a few incidents I’m unaware of, it’s great," Nash said of the raucous atmosphere at TD Garden. "I was extremely jealous of our guys who get to go out and play in that atmosphere. I think our guys enjoyed it.

"Other than a few incidents, the experience is great to play playoff basketball on the road in front of a full house. Let’s hope we have a strong performance and mentality tonight and can end this series. But it’s not like we have an extra motivation not to go back to Boston. We have an opportunity to win at home and end this series. That should be our motive."

Sure enough, the Celtics jumped to a quick 8-2 lead at the outset and the Nets missed their first four three-point attempts. But midway through the opening period, the Nets’ offense kicked into gear. They finished the quarter on a 19-8 run that included 16 combined points from the Big 3 to take a 31-24 lead.

The Nets led by as much as nine points in the second quarter, but even though they played strong first-half defense, they were unable to get significant separation and settled for a 59-51 halftime lead.

At the point, the Celtics were shooting just 36.5% from the field and 23.1% from three-point range (6-of-26). Tatum had 90 points in the previous two games but was contained to just 11 in the first half on 4-for-13 shooting and Smart had a 2-for-11 first-half shooting effort.

The Nets managed a 16-7 run early in the third quarter, including seven points from Durant to build a 75-61 lead. But the Celtics fought back to get as close as six points later in the period, which ended with the Nets clinging to an 86-79 edge after Tatum scored the final four points of the quarter. So it still was anybody’s game heading to the fourth quarter.