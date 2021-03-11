When the game ended, Kyrie Irving enjoyed lots of hugs and high-fives with his former Celtics teammates, but during the game itself, he made it clear there was no way he was going to let the Nets lose to his old team. Irving scored 40 points and led a late rally to pull out a 121-109 victory over the Celtics Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Some 1,374 fans attended the game, and they celebrated near the end by chanting "M-V-P! M-V-P!" as Irving lined up a pair of foul shots that helped put the game out of reach. The Nets (25-13) now have won 11 of their past 12 games.

Irving had a 15-for-23 shooting night, including 5 of 8 from three-point range, James Harden added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Landry Shamet contributed 18 points on 6 of 9 marksmanship from downtown. The Nets were 19-for-42 from three-point range (45.2%). Jayson Tatum led the Celtics (19-18) with 31 points, but fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown was limited to 13 points on 5-for-23 shooting, and Kemba Walker managed only 11 points, including just two after the first quarter.

After three quarters, the Nets had a precarious two-point lead, but they were physical at the defensive end, controlling the boards and making things tough on the Celtics from three-point range. Harden opened the final quarter by hitting a floater that triggered a 12-4 burst that gave the Nets their biggest lead of the game at 100-90 when Jeff Green buried a corner three with 8:55 left in the game.

The Celtics cut their deficit to two on a layup by Tatum at the 4:14 mark, but the Nets responded with a 13-3 finishing kick that included eight straight points by Irving in the middle as they pulled away.

The Nets were 10-1 going into the All-Star break, but coach Steve Nash worried before the game about rust since they only practiced briefly on Wednesday. "We were trending in a positive direction in pretty much all facets," Nash said of how the Nets ended the first half of the season. "It’s a tricky game tonight for both teams just with one practice yesterday evening and right back to it. That’s a difficult thing to navigate, so I don’t want to overload them with messaging.

"I want to keep it clear and simple and try to allow them an opportunity to play free and simply, share the ball, work together defensively…I just want to give them the best chance to come out and try to find that rhythm again."

In fact, the Nets got off to a ragged start with five early turnovers, and the Celtics led by as much as 11 points toward the end of the opening period. But Landy Shamet kept the Nets close with 3-of-3 shooting from three-point range as the Nets closed the gap to 29-23 at the end of the quarter.

Turnovers continued to plague the Nets in the second period, but they really heated up from three-point range, going 6-for-9 from deep in the quarter. They put together an extended 24-11 run, including 10 points from Irving to take their biggest lead of the first half at 54-47. That margin shrank to 58-55 at halftime, but except for 11 first-half turnovers, the Nets did a good job outrebounding the Celtics, 25-20, and holding Brown to 1-for-9 shooting for the half while keeping Walker scoreless in the second quarter.

The momentum shifted suddenly when the Celtics opened the third quarter with a 9-0 burst for a 64-58 lead, including four points from Tatum. The Nets fought back and put together a 17-6 run to regain an 88-82 lead that shrank to a two-point margin going to the fourth period. Irving scored seven of his 14 points in the third quarter during that run, but Tatum helped the Celtics keep it close with a 13-point quarter of his own.