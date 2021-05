Game 1: Celtics at Nets -- Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. on ABC

Game 2: Celtics at Nets -- Tuesday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 3: Nets at Celtics -- Friday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Game 4: Nets at Celtics -- Sunday, May 30, 7 p.m. on TNT

*Game 5: Celtics at Nets -- Tuesday, June 1, TBD

*Game 6: Nets at Celtics -- Thursday, June 3, TBD

*Game 7: Celtics at Nets -- Saturday, June 5, TBD

* if necessary