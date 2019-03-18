Back-and-forth game turns into a heartbreaker for Nets

LOS ANGELES — It was St. Patrick’s Day for everyone else, but for the Nets, it was Groundhog Day. The third game of their seven-game road trip was just like the opener Wednesday in Oklahoma City where they blew a 17-point second-quarter lead, came back in the fourth quarter only to suffer a brutal loss.

Only the name changed to the Clippers, who overcame a 19-point Nets' second-quarter lead, fell behind again late in the third and then let the Nets tie the game on a Jarrett Allen dunk with five seconds left. This time, the ending was much worse as Lou Williams buried a 28-foot three-pointer just before the buzzer for a 119-116 victory Sunday night at Staples Center.

The Nets’ third-quarter battle to regain the lead before going to the fourth quarter tied seemed to drain whatever reserve they had left in their third game in four nights. The Clippers seized control with an 18-4 burst for a 105-91 advantage with 7:08 left.

Did the Nets have another major comeback left? D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie hit a pair of threes during a 10-0 run as the Nets crept back within 105-101 at 5:42 on a dunk by Allen. But the Clippers ran off the next six points to restore a double-digit lead on a monster slam by Montrezl Harrell with 3:11 left to seemingly regain control.

They still were ahead by nine points with under two minutes left, but the Nets dug down and fashioned a 10-0 run to tie on Allen’s slam off a lob from D’Angelo Russell. But Williams had one true arrow left in his quiver.

Russell led the Nets (36-36) with a stellar 32-point, 10-assist effort, DeMarre Carroll added 22, and Allen had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Dinwiddie struggled mightily in his hometown, scoring 13 on 2-for-16 shooting. The Clippers (41-30) were led by the impressive veteran trio of Williams (25 points) Danilo Gallinari (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Harrell (20 points, 10 rebounds).

The Nets arrived in Los Angeles looking for a bounceback game after starting their seven-game road trip with two losses, but coach Kenny Atkinson knew it would be tough against a Clippers team that is eighth in the Western Conference.

“They’ve got veterans that know how to win in this league, and I think that’s what we’re learning, especially coming out West, that there’s another level of physicality you need to play with,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson’s words could not have been more prophetic or on point. The Nets came in struggling on offense but got off to a great first-quarter start, taking a 30-23 lead and holding the Clippers to 34.6 percent shooting. Their advantage grew to a high of 19 points at 46-27 as Carroll scored 10 points in a 23-7 run.

But then the Clippers went to work, getting into the Nets defensively and then pounding them in the paint at the offensive end. It started with Harrell banging his way inside, and then the veteran Gallinari got involved knocking down mid-range shots. The Clippers finished the half on an epic 31-10 run, including 13 points from Gallinari and 12 from Harrell to assume a 60-55 halftime lead.

The Clippers opened the third quarter with a 14-8 surge, ending with back-to-back threes by Landry Shamet and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a 74-63 lead. Once again, the Nets were left reeling and struggling to find their footing.

But this time, they dug down and put together a 19-3 run, including six points apiece from Russell and Harris, to regain an 82-77 lead. The Clippers fought back to tie the game at 87 on a Williams three-pointer going to the final period.