Basketball

Four Nets players test positive for coronavirus, team says

The Brooklyn Nets' new court design at Barclays

The Brooklyn Nets' new court design at Barclays Center ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, as seen on Aug. 13, 2019. Credit: Mike Lawrence

Print

Four Nets players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Of the four players, only one is exhibiting symptoms, the Nets said. The other three are asymptomatic. All four players currently are isolated and under the care of team physicians, the team said.

The Nets said they are notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and are working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. The team also is asking all players and members of the Nets' travel party to "remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. 

"The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible," the Nets said.

