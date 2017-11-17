The Nets announced that guard D’Angelo Russell underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery, the team said in a news release.

Russell suffered a knee injury at the end of the Nets’ loss last Saturday night at Utah. After an MRI examination on Sunday, the team announced Russell has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said before Friday night’s game against Utah at Barclays Center that they should get Russell back this season, but every player is different and they will do what is best for his future.

Russell has played in 12 games this season, posting team-leading averages of 20.9 points and 5.7 assists along with 4.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game.