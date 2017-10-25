The Nets have lost their second point guard just four games into the new season. D’Angelo Russell suffered a sprained right knee Tuesday night in a loss at Orlando and was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers at Barclays Center.

Unlike Jeremy Lin, who suffered a season-ending ruptured patella tendon in the opener at Indiana, Russell’s injury was deemed “nothing serious” by Nets coach Kenny Atkinson before the Cavaliers game.

“We just want to be cautious,” Atkinson said. “He’s a 21-year-old player. Tweaked it a little, just day by day. We’ll look at it again [Thursday] . . . Nothing long term. Day-to-day. I think we’re a cautious group. We want to make sure we get him back 100 percent.”

Backup point guard Spencer Dinwiddie moved into the starting role. Atkinson was undecided who would play point guard with the second unit, but he admitted he was considering moving Caris LeVert from starting shooting guard to backup point guard. Second-year man Isaiah Whitehead, who did not play in the first four games, also is available.

“Caris, obviously, is pretty good with the ball in his hands,” Atkinson said. “You’ll see him handling it. But again, I think we can handle it because of the way we play with different guys bringing it up. We’ll have to do it more by committee. But Spencer will obviously play more than he’s been playing.”