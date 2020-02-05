It sounded like a good opportunity for D’Angelo Russell when the Nets traded him for Kevin Durant last summer to the Warriors, who were coming off their fifth straight NBA Finals appearance. But the Warriors have been gutted by injuries and have the NBA’s worst record, and no matter how incentivized Russell might have been to put on a show, it wasn’t in the cards Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

After all the hype, Russell’s return was anti-climactic as the Nets led by as many as 44 points on their way to a 129-88 blowout victory in which they limited Russell to a mere 17 points, including just two in the second half. The game drew only 14,352 fans.

Russell had a rough 7-of-20 shooting night, and the Warriors (12-40) suffered a miserable 5-of-39 effort from three-point range. The Nets (23-27) completed a 5-2 stretch against sub-. 500 teams and were led by 23 points from Caris LeVert, and they outrebounded the Warriors by an embarrassing 65-34 margin.

Although the Nets didn’t hesitate to part with Russell last summer when they had the opportunity to clear the cap space to sign marquee free agents Durant and Kyrie Irving, there was a bittersweet aspect to the parting because Russell became an enormous fan favorite in two seasons and progressed to the point last season where he earned an All-Star berth and led the Nets to a 42-40 record that was good for the sixth playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.

Before the game, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson spoke of the trust they built and joked that “D-Lo” could “calm me down from my pessimistic outlook.”

Russell recently told Newsday that he was grateful for the experience in Brooklyn because it helped in “molding you into the best human being you can be.” Certainly, his growth was dramatic after struggling his first two NBA seasons with the Lakers.

“I think we got him at the right age,” Atkinson said. “It was kind of his natural evolution as a player. It was the right place and right time for him and for our organization. He embraced our performance team, really buying into his habits and his consistency in the weight room, and he bought into coaching. I coached him harder than anybody last year. He was receptive, he was open. Just thrilled it’s worked out for him.”

Well, it hasn’t been all peaches and cream with the Warriors thanks to Durant’s departure and injuries that have cost guard Klay Thompson the season and limited Steph Curry to four games. As excited as Russell might have been for his return to Barclays Center, he might as well have been on the court by himself in the first half.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Warriors, who had won their previous two road games, had a 68-47 deficit by halftime. Russell had 15 points at halftime but on 6-for-16 shooting after being guarded by former teammates LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie as well as veteran Garrett Temple. The highlight of the first half for Russell came between the first and second quarters when the Nets played a tribute video to him on the scoreboard to thank him for his efforts.

When the Nets opened the third period with a 20-5 run that included seven points apiece by LeVert and Taurean Prince, the Nets had a 36-point lead at 88-52, and the game effectively was over as the air leaked out of the balloon’s for Russell’s homecoming party.