D’Angelo Russell moves step closer to return

D’Angelo Russell moved a step closer to returning from arthroscopic knee surgery when he was assigned to the Long Island Nets for a full practice Monday morning before being recalled after the workout. Coach Kenny Atkinson called it “good news” for Russell and the Nets.

“It was a full out practice,” Atkinson said. “So he’s getting close. It’s [Tuesday] and what does it look like? Just get feedback on where he is after a tough practice.”

Atkinson was referring to how well Russell’s recovery goes after a hard practice. The first opportunity for Russell to go through a full practice with the NBA Nets comes Tuesday, but it’s likely they will be off after facing the Spurs Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Atkinson said Russell still could practice in simulated situations with staff members if the team doesn’t practice, but ideally, he needs work with his teammates.

“Yes, I’d like to see him in some simulated game action,” Atkinson said. “But it’s also when that performance team comes in and the coaches and say, ‘Hey man, this is the day.’ Then we’ll go for it . . . and obviously D’Angelo. That’s an important part of it.”

Webb III signed to two-way deal

The Nets announced on Monday they have signed forward James Webb III to a two-way contract and have requested waivers on forward Jacob Wiley. The 6-9 Webb played 21 games in the G League with Delaware 87ers, averaging 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals. Webb starred for two seasons at Boise State, where he was All-Mountain West Newcomer of the Year and earned first-team All-MWC honors as a redshirt junior.