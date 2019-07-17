The Nets made it official on Wednesday when they formally announced the signings of free agents David Nwaba and Henry Ellenson that were widely reported previously. Nwaba received the Nets’ 15th guaranteed contract, a two-year deal worth $3.5 million with a team option in the final year, while Ellenson signed a two-way contract.

The Nets still have one two-way contract available and have not quite filled out their training-camp roster. Media day is Sept. 27, when they are expected to introduce free agents Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Garrett Temple, as well as Nwaba and Ellenson. Camp starts the next day.

The 6-4, 219-pound Nwaba has career averages of 7.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists over three seasons with the Lakers, Bulls and Cavaliers. He is only a 32.6 shooter from three-point range, but is regarded as a strong defender at the wing positions.

Ellenson, a 6-11, 245-pound power forward, was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Pistons, who waived him last February before he was picked up by the Knicks. He has averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds, and he shot 44.7 percent from three-point range last season (17 of 38).