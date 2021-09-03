The Nets are trading veteran center DeAndre Jordan and four second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for center Jahlil Okafor and forward Sekou Doumbouya, according to a source.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade. ESPN reported that the Pistons will work on a buyout with Jordan, who is owed $20 million for the next two seasons. ESPN said the Nets will save $47 million in salary and tax relief.

The Nets are also bringing back veteran power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, the source confirmed. Aldridge negotiated a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs last season and signed with the Nets in March. He abruptly retired about three weeks later because of an irregular heartbeat. Aldridge played in five games -- all starts -- and averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Nets. He was recently cleared to resume his basketball career.

The Nets also announced on Friday afternoon that they waived forward Alize Johnson.

Jordan signed with the Nets in free agency in the summer of 2019 when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving agreed to come to Brooklyn. Durant and Irving reportedly took some of their maximum contract money in the form of bonuses to free up money for the Nets to sign Jordan to a four-year contract worth $40 million. Jordan’s friendship with Durant and Irving played a role in his signing with the Nets.

Jordan played in 56 games in the 2019-20 season, starting six games. He averaged 8.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. Jordan played in 57 games last season, including 43 starts, but fell out of the rotation later in the season after the Nets acquired Blake Griffin and Aldridge. When Aldridge retired, it was Nic Claxton and not Jordan who saw his role increase. Claxton appeared in all 12 playoff games while Jordan did not play. Jeff Green and Griffin were also used at center at times.

Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season.

Okafor played in 26 games with Nets in the 2017-18 season, averaging 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds. He spent the next two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 89 games, including 33 starts. Okafor averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 27 games for the Pistons last season.

Doumbouya, a power forward, has played in 94 games the last two seasons with the Pistons, making 30 starts. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds with the Pistons.