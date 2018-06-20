Dwight Howard reportedly is coming to Brooklyn.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets and Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a deal to bring Howard to Brooklyn in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, two future second-round picks and cash.

ESPN reports the deal will allow the Nets to save $17 million in cap space for 2019-20, allowing them room for two max salary players that season.

Howard, 32, is an eight-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First Team selection. Drafted first overall by the Magic in 2004, he led Orlando to the playoffs in five consecutive seasons from 2007 to 2011, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2009.

Over his 14-year career, Howard is averaging 17.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game with a 58.3 percent field goal percentage. Howard has bounced around since leaving Orlando, spending a disastrous season with the Lakers before three with the Rockets and one each with the Hawks and Hornets.

Mozgov, 31, was acquired by the Nets along with D’Angelo Russell from the Lakers for Brook Lopez, the rights to Kyle Kuzma and a 2017 draft pick. The Russian played just 31 games for the Nets last season, starting only 13, and averaged just 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.