It was a game of competing emotions Wednesday night at Barclays Center with a huge contingent of Heat fans cheering future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade raucously in the final game of his 16-year career. But the Nets took care of business, grinding out a 113-94 victory to secure the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and finish with a winning 42-40 record just two seasons after recording the worst record in the NBA.

With 10 second left in the game, the Heat pulled Wade to a standing ovation as both teams applauded. But make no mistake, Nets fans were applauding a surprising team that is headed for a first-round playoff showdown with the 76ers.

The Nets had a monumental 29-point lead midway through the third quarter, but it was as if they called off the dogs. The next thing they knew, the Heat had put together an extended 30-11 run to cut their deficit to 94-84 with just over eight minutes left to play.

The stage was set for Wade to lead a Heat comeback in front of a crowd that cheered his every move. Apparently, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson had predetermined to rest his veterans in the fourth quarter. Clinging to a 13-point lead with less than six minutes left, he went with rookies Theo Pinson and Dzanan Musa as part of the second unit and later added two-way player Alan Williams.

To their credit, they made the lead stand up.

D’Angelo Russell topped the Nets with 20 points, Shabazz Napier added 20, and rookie Rodions Kurucs had 15. Wade shot 10-for-28 from the field but still recorded a triple-double in his farewell with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

With a playoff berth locked up, Atkinson chose to rest starters DeMarre Carroll (sore right wrist) and Joe Harris (sore toe), and he determined to manage minutes for the rest of the roster by expanding the rotation to 10 players, including vets Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Napier, who had been collecting dust at the end of the bench, andPinson, whose two-way contract was converted to a full NBA contract earlier in the day.

Describing the playoff status of Carroll and Harris, Atkinson said, “Both will be ready to go Saturday or Sunday, so no issue there.”

Despite the pregame uncertainty about whether the Nets would wind up with the sixth or seventh seed, Atkinson acknowledged to feeling a different vibe playing the final game of the regular season while also planning for the postseason. “You’re nervous doing it,” Atkinson said. “I’m trying to look back at my notes and what we did in Atlanta because we did have a lot of experience.”

Despite coming in shorthanded, it was obvious early the Nets were intent on winning and securing the sixth seed and a date down the road with the 76ers. They put together a 13-0 run near the end of the first period that was highlighted by six points from Hollis-Jefferson to build a 30-18 margin.

At the outset of the second quarter, the Nets caught fire in an 18-3 run that pushed their lead to 50-26. Russell and Napier each hit a pair of threes in that stretch. But a 7-2 Heat surge cut the Nets’ halftime lead to 63-47.

Early in the third quarter, Russell simply took over, hitting four straight trademark rainbow threes on consecutive possessions before feeding Kurucs for a dunk that gave the Nets their high lead to that point at 77-50. Their lead reached 29 on a three by Treveon Graham, but the Heat responded with a 9-0 burst that prompted an Atkinson timeout to stop the momentum. A three by Wade moments later brought a roar from the crowd and narrowed the gap to 17 points, but the Nets took a 92-71 lead to the final period.