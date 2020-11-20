The elephant in the Nets’ locker room as they gear up for training camp in December is the widely reported determination of three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden to force the Rockets to trade him to the Nets, where he can join forces with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Nets general manager Sean Marks is not permitted to discuss players from other teams by name but when asked on Friday about the possibility of such a mega-deal, he made it clear everything is on the table. "It’s very difficult to discuss hypotheticals," Marks said. "We don’t know what’s out there; we don’t know when it’s going to come to fruition. All you can do is prepare yourself to put the best roster you possibly can forward. We like the roster we have right now. They’re obviously very talented, and it’ll be about how they mesh on the floor.

"Then, you weigh if I make changes – if we change out the 15th guy, if we change the No. 4 guy, the first guy – that all adds a different dynamic to the camaraderie, to the spirit of things on the court. So, I can’t really ask how that’s going to play out. We just have to be ready and flexible for whatever happens … whether that involves going after a bigger piece or whether that involves playing around the edges."

Any deal for Harden likely would involve shipping out some young core players such as Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince. Marks admitted he has addressed trade rumors with current Nets.

"I think it needs to be discussed," Marks said. "I’ve talked to several of our players about this and just said, ‘Look, forget the rumors. Let’s go out and concentrate on what we have in hand.’ I wouldn’t be telling the truth if I said, ‘Look, nothing’s ever going to happen.’ At the same time, they understand this is a business, and let’s be prepared. I like this group we have, [but] you have to have those honest conversations with players and not let the rumors simmer in the background."

Any deal for Harden also would include several draft picks, and for the first time since he took over in 2016, Marks finally has all of his own first-round picks starting in 2021. Is he willing to mortgage the future in order to put together a high-powered team that might only have a two-year window to win a title before Durant and Irving can exercise their options?

"I think that’s the dilemma, right?" Marks said. "There is a fine line where it becomes, ‘This is what we’re willing to do.’ Not only in a trade for a star player, but every trade for that matter. I think we want to build something sustainable here. This is not something that’s a fleeting moment, like go all-in and a year or two years from now, we’re sitting here and now we’ve got to completely rebuild everything and we don’t have the assets to rebuild with.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I wish I could give you more of a definitive answer, but until we know what deals are being offered or we’re offering, it would be difficult to say. But mortgaging your future? No, we wouldn’t want to do that."

With the opening of the free-agent negotiating period at 6 p.m. ET Friday, Marks emphasized his top aim is to resign Nets free-agent perimeter shooter Joe Harris. Many reports suggest he will command a three-year deal worth about $18 million.

"That’s definitely a priority," Marks said. "We would hope that we can continue to build this with Joe. Joe is an intricate piece to the program here. It would certainly be great to have him continue this ride with us."