The Nets held a news conference to introduce first-round draft picks Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe on Monday, but the real news involved the commitment of owner Joe Tsai to the cost of building out the roster when the NBA’s free-agent negotiating period opens at 6 p.m on Monday.

The Nets are committed to contract extensions to their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, which means they will be far over the salary cap and deep into the luxury tax. "Yes, we’re married to the luxury tax," general manager Sean Marks admitted. "We know where we are, we know where we’ve been heading for some time now, and that’s the commitment Joe Tsai has made.

"To have an owner like that that’s all in and we’re committed for this year and the following years. Regarding signing our own free agents, the fact of the matter is that they’ve played very well throughout this year and credit to them . . . All we can do is see where the dust settles over the next four, five, six days and go from there."

The Nets free agent who will attract the most interest is Spencer Dinwiddie, who played only three games last season before suffering a knee injury that required reconstructive surgery. But guard Bruce Brown also is a free agent who might prove costly to re-sign because of luxury-tax implications, and veteran forwards Blake Griffin and Jeff Green, both of whom played for the veterans’ minimum last season, might be difficult to retain.

Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points during the 2019-20 season, and it would be extremely costly to retain him in a backup role behind starting guards Irving and Harden. After the Wizards traded All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to the Lakers on draft night last Thursday, multiple reports suggested Dinwiddie might be headed to Washington in a sign-and-trade deal.

ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks projected that Dinwiddie is in line for a deal averaging $18.5 million to $20 million per season. He said such a deal would increase the Nets’ luxury-tax burden from $60 million to $150 million. Rather than signing Dinwiddie for themselves, ESPN’s Marks said the Nets would be better served to move Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade deal that might net multiple veteran players to fill out their roster.

When asked about signing Dinwiddie versus trading him, Sean Marks said, "That’s the quandary where we’re at. It’s an interesting dilemma. Spencer deserves his ability to go into the free-agent market and test it. If we’re going to participate in a sign-and-trade, it’s really up to Spencer as to where he wants to play first and foremost. He’s going to have to decide that.

"How we spend that money and how much luxury tax we go into, you know, we’ve already got the commitment from Joe Tsai that we’re going for it, we’re in. We’re not going to take short cuts at this stage. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to be responsible . . . in how we build the team, not only looking at the next few years but four, five, six, seven years down the line as well."

In the meantime, the Nets used the draft to add scoring punch at shooting guard with Thomas, who averaged 23.0 points per game to lead NCAA Division I freshmen in scoring, and depth at center with North Carolina’s Sharpe.

"I can come off the bench and still provide scoring," Thomas said. "You can never have too much scoring in the NBA nowadays."

Sharpe said he had a good workout with the Nets and considered it a "dream come true" to be drafted by them. "They’re giving me an opportunity to prove myself," Sharpe said. "I feel like I’m going to be a sleeper in this year’s draft."