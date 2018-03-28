Meaningless games? Not to Nets, who beat Magic.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Maybe if the Nets owned their own first-round pick, they might be experimenting with a variety of players and lineup combinations because results wouldn’t matter as much if they stood to improve their chances in the draft lottery. But Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has trimmed his regular rotation to nine players and basically is treating the dying days of the season like the playoffs, trying to win every game and gain experience for his core players.

“You’re looking at a core that’s still trying to get over the hump in all these close games we’ve played,” Atkinson said before the Nets faced the Magic Wednesday night at Amway Center. “I think they’re getting great experience and it bodes well for our future.

“We want to finish strong. I think having momentum going into the offseason is really important. I thought we did that last season. We finished off on an uptick and we’re trying to do the same this season.”

For the fourth straight game, the Nets were in a fight to see if they could finish after building a 15-point third-quarter lead only to see it dwindle to four heading to the fourth period. For a change, the Nets were up to the test, opening the final period with a 17-2 run and holding the Magic without a field goal until 5:57 was left on their way to a 111-104 victory.

The Nets (24-51) had seven double-figure scorers, including double-doubles from D’Angelo Russell (16 points, 12 assists) and DeMarre Carroll (14 points, 12 rebounds), and 16 points from Caris LeVert. Nikola Vucevic topped the Magic (21-52) with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

The Nets’ 20-62 record was the NBA’s worst last season, but they actually finished 11-13 over the final 24 games. This season, they have faltered down the stretch, going 5-22 in the 27 games before facing the Magic, but they have been getting closer, squandering leads of 23, 14 and nine in the third quarter of their previous three games.

Sure enough, the Nets built a 12-point second-quarter lead against the Magic despite a poor defensive effort in the opening period. They put together a 14-5 surge, including five points from LeVert, to take a 52-40 advantage that would dwindle to 58-51 at halftime. When the Magic finished the third period on an 18-7 run to make it a four-point game, it set up another fourth-quarter test for the young Nets.

Starting forward Carroll and backup Dante Cunningham are the only Nets in the current nine-man rotation who are in their 30s. Everyone else is fighting for a role as part of the long-term core of the franchise.

“We’re all, including me, fighting to establish ourselves in this league,” Atkinson said. “We have a few guys like [Timofey] Mozgov and DeMarre have really done things in this league, but the rest of us, me included, we’re fighting to make a mark. We haven’t done anything, quite honestly.

“That’s why I think our guys are engaged, our coaches are engaged, we’re enthusiastic. We’re starving to get better. This is the best time to do it . . . I know we’re fighting like crazy, we’re pushing it. We know we’re definitely not there yet.”

But for one night in Orlando, they finished strong.