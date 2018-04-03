Nets get lesson in winning process from 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers’ organization could have trademarked the term “The Process,” which describes the total reconstruction project that began five years ago and finally will culminate with a playoff berth this season. With the Nets’ regime approaching the end of their second rebuilding season, coach Kenny Atkinson was asked if he ever sought advice from Philadelphia counterpart Brett Brown, who had a 75-253 record his first four seasons.

Atkinson said he wouldn’t feel comfortable approaching a division rival but admitted he sees similarities. “I observed very closely their whole process,” Atkinson said before Tuesday night’s game at Wells Fargo Center. “Understanding our situation is a little bit different, but we’re really trying to take all the good things. Just Brett’s spirit . . . he just competed every single game. You respected how hard they played. We’re trying to simulate that.”

Effort has been the Nets’ trademark all season, but they were run off the court by a 76ers team playing without injured Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, 121-95. The talent gap was evident for the 76ers (47-30) as rookie of the year favorite Ben Simmons orchestrated a fast-paced attack, scoring 15 points with 12 rebounds and six assists while getting 19-point help from veteran JJ Redick.

The Nets (25-53) were led by Spencer Dinwiddie 16 points and former 76er Jahlil Okafor with 15. They got 13 each from former 76er Nik Stauskas and Joe Harris plus 10 from DeMarre Carroll, who left the game in the third quarter with a left hip strain. But the Nets were pounded on the boards, 56-36.

Atkinson’s caveat about the Nets operating in a “different situation” from the 76ers is critical. Thanks to the 2013 trade with Boston in which they dealt away five years of first-round picks, they have lacked the resources to draft young talent.

In five years of the Philadelphia “Process,” they benefitted from eight first-round picks, including six lottery picks and four top-three picks, Embiid and No. 1 overall picks Simmons and Markelle Fultz. In two years, Nets general manager Sean Marks was able to trade for late first-round picks to take Caris LeVert at No. 20 in 2016 and Jarrett Allen at No. 22 in 2017, and the Nets have Toronto’s first-round pick this June, which currently is No. 28.

Marks also traded the No. 27 pick last June plus franchise scoring leader Brook Lopez in a deal that brought D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 from the Lakers, and he sent veteran Trevor Booker to the 76ers in December for Okafor, the No. 3 pick in 2015, and Stauskas, the No. 8 pick in 2014.

It’s impressive maneuvering, but the Nets’ highest picks are players from other teams who need a re-boot. Asked how much they have invested in Russell and Okafor, in particular, Atkinson said, “Jarrett Allen has got to be, not a good player, let’s be a great player. I think Caris, those guys are our lottery picks. And D’Angelo, his situation is the same thing.

“These are our lottery picks, and we have to get them to a level where they’re elite players in this league. I like the direction they’re going. But to make that big leap? That’s hard.”