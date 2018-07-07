LAS VEGAS — “Strategic” is the operative word for Nets general manager Sean Marks when it comes to describing the moves he must make before training camp begins. There still are roster vacancies to be filled and no way of telling yet exactly how Marks will get there.

Denver is thin at guard and is trying to clear the $13.8 million expiring contract of Kenneth Faried to avoid paying luxury tax. If the Nuggets include a first-round draft pick, the Nets might take it.

No doubt, Marks is in the market for a power forward with three-point range. He has made offers for restricted free agents the past three summers and might do so again if there is an opportunity to pry Davis Bertans from the Spurs or if he wants to take a chance on the Bucks’ Jabari Parker coming off his second knee surgery.

After buying out Dwight Howard’s contract Friday for a reported savings of $5 million, the Nets are estimated by ESPN’s Bobby Marks to have about $10.5 million remaining cap space for a major deal. Marks also could do something short-term with the dwindling supply of unrestricted big men and an eye toward preserving as much as $70 million in cap room for 2019.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Marks said. “We’re constantly weighing our options. We’re going to be strategic and see how it comes. The longer the process is drawn out going into July, there probably will be better deals out there.”

Notes & quotes: The Nets suffered a 90-76 loss to the Thunder in Summer League play Saturday. They couldn’t contain the athleticism of Hamidou Diallo who was acquired by the Thunder with the No. 45 pick that the Nets traded to the Hornets in the Howard deal. Theo Pinson topped the Nets with 16 points, and Yuta Watanabe added 13 points, five rebounds, four blocked shots and was the only positive Net with a plus-minus figure of plus-8.