Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry scored Golden State’s last 17 points in a 110-106 victory over the Nets on Saturday night in San Francisco.

Entering the fourth quarter, Curry and Thompson had totaled 4-for-23 shooting, including 2-for-14 from three-point range. But Curry scored 14 of his 19 points and Thompson added nine of his 16 in the fourth period. Between them, they shot 6-for-9 overall and 3-for-4 from outside the arc in the quarter.

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points, Jordan Poole had 17, Otto Porter Jr. scored 16 and Kevon Looney had 15 rebounds for Golden State. Curry added eight assists.

Kyrie Irving had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Patty Mills added 24 points for the Nets (29-20). James Johnson had 14.

Irving scored 12 points in a 28-6 run that turned a 72-53 deficit into an 81-78 lead for the Nets.

Thompson hit a three-pointer over Irving and Mills to give Golden State (37-13) a 107-103 lead with 12.1 seconds left. Irving responded with a three-pointer with nine seconds remaining, but he fouled Thompson before a sideline inbounds pass could be made, and Curry sank the ensuing free throw. Thompson hit two more free throws with 5.7 seconds left to put Golden State ahead 110-106.