Five things Nets will need to get season back on track

Can the Nets rebound in the second half of the season? Can a team that had an 11-game losing streak seriously be a championship contender?

The Nets obviously think they have a shot as they continue to tweak their roster to make a run in the final months.

The Nets signed Goran Dragic, one of the most coveted players in the buyout market, for the rest of the season, a league source confirmed. The Athletic was first to report the signing. Dragic, who also drew interest from the Dallas Mavericks, Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, reunites at the Barclays Center with Nets coach Steve Nash, a former Phoenix Suns teammate.

The 35-year-old entered free agency after the San Antonio Spurs bought out his contract following a trade from the Raptors earlier this month.

A year ago, Dragic played 50 games for the Miami Heat, averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists in a mostly backup role. After being sent to the Raptors this offseason as part of the Kyle Lowery trade, he played just five games and averaged 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. He hasn’t played since Nov. 13 as he left the team in Nov. 28 for a personal matter.

Dragic isn’t expected to play heavy minutes with the Nets but he does give them much needed depth in case Kyrie Irving’s vaccinations status continues to limit his play and Ben Simmons struggles to get back to where he was before his problems in last year’s playoffs.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Nets were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, far below where everyone thought they would be at the start of the season. Yet, if everything breaks right for the Nets and they can put the drama of the last four months season behind them, they have a shot at salvaging the season and making a run deep into the playoffs.

Here are five things in order that have to happen for the Nets to be a legitimate title contender:

Kevin Durant returns soon and stays healthy

You can blame James Harden's not wanting to be here. Or Kyrie Irving only being able to play less than half the time. But the real reason for the Nets' free fall out of first place is the absence of Kevin Durant. The Nets are 4-13 since Durant sprained his left MCL on Jan. 15 and that stretch includes their 11-game losing streak. The Net have not said the exact day they expect Durant to return, but it is thought to be soon.

Kyrie Irving becomes a full-time player

No, he does not plan to get vaccinated. But it’s looking more and more possible that the local laws that prohibit Irving from playing in Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden could be modified. New York mayor Eric Adams recently said "the rule is unfair" that prohibits Irving from playing here but allows unvaccinated players from visiting teams to do so. Commissioner Adam Silver agrees and Nets coach Steve Nash has said "he is hopeful" that something will change as COVID-19 numbers are falling.

Ben Simmons flourishes in new environment

Can Simmons forget his poor performance for Philadelphia against Atlanta in last year’s playoffs and everything that has happened since? Simmons has yet to play a game this season, but has said he wants to be on the floor when the Nets play in Philadelphia on March 10. Simmons does so many things well — albeit shooting is not one of them — that he has the ability to make a major impact.

Knock down some threes

The Nets have really missed the shooting of Joe Harris, who led the league in three-point shooting percentage last season. There appears to be no sure date for Harris’ return from ankle surgery which is why the addition of Seth Curry, who came in the Simmons trade, is so key. When Durant, Simmons and Irving are all on the floor with him and giving him space, Curry’s three-point shooting is going to be a powerful weapon.

Improve defense and rebounding

The Nets have allowed opponents an average of 110.8 ppg this season, the most of any team currently in the top eight playoff spots. The addition of Simmons and Andre Drummond should be a big help here. Drummond gives the Nets a much-needed big body in the center, but more importantly his best skill, defensive rebounding, is one of the team’s biggest needs.