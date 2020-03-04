Late-game magic didn’t travel well. Not this time, not even a little.

Granted, it’s not every day that Caris LeVert can score 51 points, or that two little-known, two-way players burst into color, helping spark a come-from-behind victory against one of the best teams in the league. It’s not every day, too, that a team can make up a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

So call the Nets' loss Wednesday night against the Grizzlies what it was: A letdown, and a pretty big one, in the form of a 118-79 drubbing at Barclays Center. The things that made Tuesday's 21-point comeback against the Celtics exhilarating — the contributions from Chris Chiozza and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot — also made Wednesday deflating. Despite playing in the second part of an away-home back-to-back, four of the Nets starters were well rested. The Grizzlies, eighth in the Western Conference, were equitable opponents, and, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game, victories like the one against the Celtics could be “program building.”

Maybe, but not quite yet.

This time, the Nets starters came out sluggishly, losing a seven-point first-quarter lead and essentially falling from there. They were outscored 66-34 in the second half.

Chiozza, however, did score 14 points, reaching double figures for the first time in his 25-game NBA career.

The Nets trailed by17 in the third quarter, and that only ballooned in the fourth. They shot 7-for-42 from three-point range, and 33.3% overall. They were outrebounded 59-42. Spencer Dinwiddie was held to four points in 27 minutes and Jarrett Allen scored six points in 29. The Grizzlies' Josh Jackson led all scorers with 19 points.

And though Dinwiddie struggled on Tuesday, and again on Wednesday, Kenny Atkinson said before the game that he still considers his point guard his closer. A game or two isn’t going to change that, not after what Dinwiddie has done with a team that was expecting Kyrie Irving, and then got a quarter of a season’s worth of Irving instead.

“Spencer obviously has closed many games for us, made big plays at the end of the game, so that doesn’t change after one night,” Atkinson said. “You just get back on the horse the next night. He needs to come out and be aggressive tonight. But listen, I think, like I said, you’re not going to be on every single night, and he’s had really big games before so I expect him to get back on to what he’s been doing all year and play well tonight.”

The Nets trailed 52-45 at the half, primarily behind a weak second-quarter showing in which nearly all of their starters struggled from the field, especially Dinwiddie, who was shooting 1-for-7 at the break, and 0-for-5 from downtown. The Nets actually led seven midway through the first quarter, but a 10-0 Grizzlies run made short work of that. The Grizzlies outscored the Nets 30-22 in the second quarter, including nine points on five Nets turnovers. One bright spot remained Chiozza, the two-way player who announced himself during a sparkplug performance against the Celtics Tuesday, and came off the bench to score seven first-half points, going 3-for-3 from the floor.

The Nets shot 4-for-20 from the perimeter in the first half.

Chiozza, who hit a big three in the fourth quarter of the Nets' come-from-behind win against the Celtics, last played with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards G-League team, and, before this season had never played longer than 7:14 in an NBA game. He has, though, seemingly found something of a niche role here for now — a dynamic, shot-creating point guard with no lack of confidence.

“I like his demeanor,” Atkinson said of Chiozza’s performance Tuesday, facets of which he showed Wednesday as well. “It’s just a steadiness and coolness to him. Not fazed by the moment at all. Like I said, I was impressed how he controlled the rhythm of the game. Changed the complexion of the game. Caris was great. But I do think Chris changed the complexion of the game.”