Short-handed Nets fall in overtime to Grizzlies

For the Nets, their fourth game of the new season looked suspiciously like so many games last season when stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were reduced. But this time, it wasn’t because of long-term injuries but rather precautionary load management early in the season.

It was the first real test of the Nets’ depth, especially since they lost starting shooting guard Spencer Dinwiddie because of a partial right anterior cruciate ligament tear that will require surgery next week, but the Grizzlies lost reigning rookie of the year Ja Morant with a sprained left ankle late in the first half.

It came down to a test of wills in the fourth quarter when the score was tied three times and the teams traded the lead nine times before a three-point miss by Caris LeVert at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime, where both teams struggled to score. The Nets trailed by two and had the ball with 8.1 seconds left, but Joe Harris three-point attempt fell short and the Grizzlies went on to pull out a 116-111 victory Monday night at Barclays Center.

LeVert led the Nets (2-2) with 28 points, 11 assists and five steals, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 21 points (but only two after halftime), and Chris Chiozza tied his career-high with 14 points off the bench. Kyle Anderson topped the Grizzlies (1-2) with 28 points, Dillon Brooks totaled 24, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Nets rested Durant and Irving in the first back-to-back set of the season because both are coming back from surgery. "Just trying to be really measured with the demands on those guys and monitoring adaptation back to the NBA," coach Steve Nash explained. "Kevin hasn’t played in 18 months coming off a career-threatening (right Achilles tendon). Ky has had (shoulder) surgery, and he’s played 20 games in 18 months or more. Got to monitor all the demands and be able to protect them and their ongoing health."

The three new starters in the starting lineup included LeVert at point guard, Luwawu-Cabarrot at shooting guard and Taurean Prince at power forward along with regular small forward Harris and center DeAndre Jordan. Had Irving been available, it’s a good bet, LeVert would have reverted to his sixth-man role running the second unit while TLC would have started in Dinwiddie’s place.

The Nets were cold coming out of the gate, especially when Prince missed his first five shots. The Grizzlies became the second straight team to dominate the paint against the Nets in the first half as they expanded their lead to 12 points late in the first period. The Nets still were down 12 midway through the second quarter when Luwawu-Cabarrot caught fire, scoring 10 points, including a pair of threes in a 15-4 surge that cut the nets’ deficit to 46-45.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Grizzlies scored the next five points, starting with a three-point play by last season’s rookie of the year, Morant. But TLC and LeVert each scored four points in a 10-3 that gave the Nets a halftime lead at 55-54. During that stretch, Morant went up to contest a shot and came down on LeVert’s foot and suffering what appeared to be a painful sprained left ankle with 2:43 remaining in the period. Morant left the court in a wheelchair and did not return.

Midway through the third quarter, the Grizzlies went on a run to take a 74-68 lead, but LeVert scored three straight Nets baskets to ignite an 8-1 surge to regain a 76-75 lead. The Grizzlies responded when Gorgui Dieng scored the first seven points of a 12-4 run for an 87-80 lead, but the Nets cut the deficit to 87-85 heading to the final quarter.