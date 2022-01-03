Nets outrebounded by Grizzlies, outplayed by Ja Morant

The Nets are ready, so ready, for Kyrie Irving’s return.

That was made ever so clear Monday night when Ja Morant lit the team up for 36 points en route to a 118-104 victory at the Barclays Center.

Monday began with several reports that Irving, the Nets guard, would play his first game of the season on Wednesday in Indianapolis. And it ended with an ugly loss that underscored just how much the Nets need him to do so.

The loss was the Nets third in a row as they jockey with Milwaukee and Chicago at the top of the Eastern Conference. Before this three-game losing streak, the Nets (23-12) had not lost two consecutive games this season.

Nets coach Steve Nash stopped just short of guaranteeing that Kyrie Irving will play his first game of the season in Indianapolis, but all signs seem to point to the seven-time All-Star making his season debut against the Pacers.

"Yeah, we’re hopeful," Nash said before the Memphis game, "but no determination has been made. So we’ll see how he does between now and then."

Irving, who is unvaccinated, is ineligible to play home games at the Barclay’s Center because of New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He is also ineligible to play home games at Madison Square Garden or in Toronto.

Initially, the Nets decided they didn’t want to deal with a part-time player, so Irving did not play at all. After a variety of injuries and COVID-19 related absences put major pressure on healthy players, the Net reversed their position in mid-December and announced that they would let Irving play in road games.

Irving had to pass through health and safety protocols and get back into game shape before he was ready to return. Nash said the determining factors on whether Irving plays on Wednesday will be "how he feels and whether we determine it is safe for him to come back."

Memphis (24-14) entered the game with six players in COVID protocol and two out with other injuries. They also entered with one of the most versatile players in the league in Morant and he attacked the Nets relentlessly at the rim.

He scored 18 of his 36 points in the third quarter when the Grizzlies took control of the game for good. He also finished the game with six rebounds and eight assists.

The Nets were outrebounded 72-42 by Memphis. Kevin Durant finished with 26 points. James Harden added 19.

The Nets were coming off a very humbling New Year’s Day loss to a decimated Clippers team that should have been exhausted given they played the night before.

After the game, Nash and a number of players questioned the mindset of the team, which gave up 71 points in the second half.

"We never really had the care factor to turn it up," he said. "We had a chance up nine, 10, 11 points in the third and fourth at different times and put our foot off the gas. We got what we deserved."

With both Irving and Joe Harris, who underwent ankle surgery in November, out, the Nets offense has been somewhat limited in their options. The two players combined to average 30 field goal attempts per game last year. While Patty Mills has stepped up and hit some big shots this year, players not named Harden or Durant have struggled to provide the firepower the team needs on a nightly basis.

Now, it appears that at least for away games, they may get a boost.