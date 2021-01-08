Caris LeVert scored 43 points, including 19 in the third quarter to help wipe out a 22-point first-half deficit. But after taking a two-point lead with 4:36 to play, the Nets fell apart down the stretch as the Grizzlies closed the game on a 13-6 run to secure a 115-110 victory Friday night at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

After getting the lead in the third period, the Nets trailed, 100-93, with 7:25 left when LeVert returned to the game and immediately sparked an 11-2 run that included a pair of threes by Landry Shamet for a 104-102 lead at the 4:36 mark.

But that was as good as it got for the Nets.

LeVert’s 43 points came on 15-for-23 shooting, including a 7-for-9 from three-point range and 6-for-6 from the line. The Nets (5-5) also got 16 points from Taurean Prince, but they committed 20 turnovers and were out-rebounded, 53-46. Dillon Brooks topped the Grizzlies (3-6) with 24 points, and Brandon Clarke added 21.

The Nets were coming off two commanding wins against top teams in the Jazz and the 76ers, and they didn’t have Kevin Durant (health and safety protocols) in either game or Kyrie Irving (personal reasons) against the Sixers. Neither of those stars were in Memphis and both teams were on the second game of a back-to-back.

Such are the perils of an NBA season in the midst of a pandemic.

Asked before the game what he hoped to see from his teammates whenever he had to miss a game, Hall of Fame Nets coach Steve Nash said, "I think I always just felt bad to not be out there to help. If you’re kind of the leader of the attack, it’s difficult to evaluate because your team plays a certain way with you that they may not play without you. You just hope that they find a rhythm and skill together and can create scoring opportunities to give themselves a chance to win.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s the nature of the business, in particular, this year. We’re all going to see a lot of stop and start and change and who knows what’s coming down the pike with the pandemic? We have to just continue to be adaptable. We’re going to see lots of different lineups. I think it’s one of those years where you’re going to see completely different iterations of each team. So, it’s an unprecedented time."

After stepping up in their previous two games to clean up problems with defense, rebounding and turnovers, the Nets reverted in the opening quarter against a Grizzlies team that beat them in overtime Dec. 28 at Barclays but had yet to win a game on their home court in five previous attempts.

The Grizzlies had a one-point lead midway through a 40-point first quarter when the Nets suddenly went cold and Memphis put together an extended 29-10 run to build a 50-30 lead midway through the second period. They pushed that to a high of 22 points late in the second, but the Nets made seven foul shots in the final minute to cut their halftime deficit to 62-47.

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas, who had eight points and four boards at halftime, was ruled out of the second half because of health and safety protocols even though he personally did not test positive for COVID-19. Whether or not that was a contributing factor, the Nets fashioned a 26-6 run early in the third quarter that included seven points by Prince before three straight LeVert three-pointers and then a three-point play by Jarrett Allen with 3:28 left in the period gave the Nets an 80-78 lead. LeVert added his fourth and fifth threes of the period, but the Grizzlies scored the final six points of the period to regain a 92-86 lead.