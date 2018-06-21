Nets have put themselves in better position

The final installment of the Nets’ ill-fated trade with Boston for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry came due in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. The last of four No. 1 picks that went to the Celtics was traded to Cleveland last year for Kyrie Irving, and the Cavaliers used the No. 8 overall choice to select Alabama point guard Collin Sexton.

But thanks to the maneuvering of Nets general manager Sean Marks last July, the Nets did not go into the draft empty-handed. When they agreed to take on the final two years of DeMarre Carroll’s contract worth $30 million, the Nets not only got a starter who had his best statistical season as a pro, but they also received the Raptors’ first-round pick, which turned out to be No. 29 overall.

The Nets also had the No. 40 overall pick in the second round, but they traded the No. 45 pick as part of a deal on Wednesday for Hornets center Dwight Howard in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, the No. 45 this year, the Nets’ second-round pick in 2021 and cash considerations. Reportedly, the Nets are expected to buy out the final year of Howard’s contract worth $23.8 million.

That means the Nets not only will have their own first-round pick in 2019 but also will have somewhere in the range of $50 million to as much as $80 million to use in the free-agent market.

Entering the draft, most experts said the Nets’ greatest need was for a “stretch four” who could spread the floor with three-point shooting. But Marks said that a 28-win team can’t target one position and pass up the best athlete on the board.

“We’re not missing one piece,” Marks said at the end of the season. “When we’re doing this retooling and reshaping of the Nets, we’re going to have to be pretty flexible and know when we need to pivot and when we need to change and say look can we upgrade here? Is that enough? Where should our focus lie?

“It’d be a mistake if we said we only need a four or we only need a point guard or whatever it may be. We’ve got to stay flexible and strategic in how we view our roster.”

Marks said it’s important to build a roster that suits the vision of coach Kenny Atkinson, who places a high value on three-point shooting. The Nets were second in three-point attempts last season but ranked only 20th in three-point shooting percentage and figured to look for an upgrade.