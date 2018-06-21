TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets have put themselves in better position

They have No. 1 pick in 2019 and between $50 million and $80 million to spend on free agents.

The Hornets' Dwight Howard dunks against the Nets

The Hornets' Dwight Howard dunks against the Nets during a game in Charlotte on March 8. Photo Credit: AP / Chuck Burton

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

The final installment of the Nets’ ill-fated trade with Boston for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry came due in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. The last of four No. 1 picks that went to the Celtics was traded to Cleveland last year for Kyrie Irving, and the Cavaliers used the No. 8 overall choice to select Alabama point guard Collin Sexton.

But thanks to the maneuvering of Nets general manager Sean Marks last July, the Nets did not go into the draft empty-handed. When they agreed to take on the final two years of DeMarre Carroll’s contract worth $30 million, the Nets not only got a starter who had his best statistical season as a pro, but they also received the Raptors’ first-round pick, which turned out to be No. 29 overall.

The Nets also had the No. 40 overall pick in the second round, but they traded the No. 45 pick as part of a deal on Wednesday for Hornets center Dwight Howard in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, the No. 45 this year, the Nets’ second-round pick in 2021 and cash considerations. Reportedly, the Nets are expected to buy out the final year of Howard’s contract worth $23.8 million.

That means the Nets not only will have their own first-round pick in 2019 but also will have somewhere in the range of $50 million to as much as $80 million to use in the free-agent market.

Entering the draft, most experts said the Nets’ greatest need was for a “stretch four” who could spread the floor with three-point shooting. But Marks said that a 28-win team can’t target one position and pass up the best athlete on the board.

“We’re not missing one piece,” Marks said at the end of the season. “When we’re doing this retooling and reshaping of the Nets, we’re going to have to be pretty flexible and know when we need to pivot and when we need to change and say look can we upgrade here? Is that enough? Where should our focus lie?

“It’d be a mistake if we said we only need a four or we only need a point guard or whatever it may be. We’ve got to stay flexible and strategic in how we view our roster.”

Marks said it’s important to build a roster that suits the vision of coach Kenny Atkinson, who places a high value on three-point shooting. The Nets were second in three-point attempts last season but ranked only 20th in three-point shooting percentage and figured to look for an upgrade.

Newsday

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver poses with the NY Knicks take Kentucky’s Knox in NBA draft
Arizona's Deandre Ayton poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Ayton stays in Arizona, goes No. 1 to Suns
Mets' Brandon Nimmo follows the flight of his Nimmo intrigued by Home Run Derby
The Mets' Jose Bautista, right, argues with home Mets lose third straight to Rockies
Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge rounds the bases on Judge, Andujar homer as Yanks sweep Mariners
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, Clint Frazier, center Lennon: Yanks add M’s to list of shell-shocked teams