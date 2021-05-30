Nets-Celtics Game 4 recap: Deciding points, star of the game and more

Deciding points: Starting with the final basket of the opening period, the Nets put together and extended 31-13 run to take control of the game at 62-49.

Star of the game: Kyrie Irving withstood the relentless jeering by 17,226 Celtics fans and responded with 39 points and 11 rebounds in a display of his mental toughness.

Key statistic: The Nets’ Big 3 combined for 104 points, including a game-high 42 by Kevin Durant and 23 plus 18 assists from James Harden.

Turning point: The Celtics got off to a hot start to lead by nine after going 6-for-10 from the field, but the Nets got back into the game with a 14-5 run and cut their deficit to one at the end of the period by holding the Celtics to 6-of-21 shooting.

Did you notice? Nic Claxton played a mere eight minutes and didn’t score but made an impact in the first quarter with four blocked shots.

Injury report: Nets forward Alize Johnson (left ankle sprain) was ruled out; Celtics center Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) was ruled out but point guard Kemba Walker (bone bruise) was able to play.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other news: The Nets can wrap up the series with a win in Game 5 Tuesday at Barclays Center. Their second-round opponent will be the Bucks, who completed a 4-0 sweep of the Heat on Saturday.