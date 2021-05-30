TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets-Celtics Game 4 recap: Deciding points, star of the game and more

Nets guard Kyrie Irving goes up for a

Nets guard Kyrie Irving goes up for a shot against Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Celtics guard Payton Pritchard in the first half of Game 4 during an NBA first-round playoff series Sunday in Boston. Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

Deciding points: Starting with the final basket of the opening period, the Nets put together and extended 31-13 run to take control of the game at 62-49.

Star of the game: Kyrie Irving withstood the relentless jeering by 17,226 Celtics fans and responded with 39 points and 11 rebounds in a display of his mental toughness.

Key statistic: The Nets’ Big 3 combined for 104 points, including a game-high 42 by Kevin Durant and 23 plus 18 assists from James Harden.

Turning point: The Celtics got off to a hot start to lead by nine after going 6-for-10 from the field, but the Nets got back into the game with a 14-5 run and cut their deficit to one at the end of the period by holding the Celtics to 6-of-21 shooting.

Did you notice? Nic Claxton played a mere eight minutes and didn’t score but made an impact in the first quarter with four blocked shots.

Injury report: Nets forward Alize Johnson (left ankle sprain) was ruled out; Celtics center Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) was ruled out but point guard Kemba Walker (bone bruise) was able to play.

Other news: The Nets can wrap up the series with a win in Game 5 Tuesday at Barclays Center. Their second-round opponent will be the Bucks, who completed a 4-0 sweep of the Heat on Saturday.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Nets forward Kevin Durant has a word with
KD scores 42 as Big 3 dominate in Nets' Game 4 rout of Celtics
The Knicks' Obi Toppin scores against the Hawks'
Obi Toppin brings bit of energy to Knicks
The Hawks' Trae Young passes the ball against
Knicks pushed to brink after Game 4 rout by Hawks
Knicks guard Derrick Rose, left, and forward Julius
Barker: Another dose of reality for frustrated Randle, Knicks
The tarp is on the field due to
Mets rained out again, head to Arizona with reinforcements on way
New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar walks to the
Yankees' lost weekend continues as they're swept by Tigers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?