Nets-Celtics Game 4 recap: Deciding points, star of the game and more
Deciding points: Starting with the final basket of the opening period, the Nets put together and extended 31-13 run to take control of the game at 62-49.
Star of the game: Kyrie Irving withstood the relentless jeering by 17,226 Celtics fans and responded with 39 points and 11 rebounds in a display of his mental toughness.
Key statistic: The Nets’ Big 3 combined for 104 points, including a game-high 42 by Kevin Durant and 23 plus 18 assists from James Harden.
Turning point: The Celtics got off to a hot start to lead by nine after going 6-for-10 from the field, but the Nets got back into the game with a 14-5 run and cut their deficit to one at the end of the period by holding the Celtics to 6-of-21 shooting.
Did you notice? Nic Claxton played a mere eight minutes and didn’t score but made an impact in the first quarter with four blocked shots.
Injury report: Nets forward Alize Johnson (left ankle sprain) was ruled out; Celtics center Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) was ruled out but point guard Kemba Walker (bone bruise) was able to play.
Other news: The Nets can wrap up the series with a win in Game 5 Tuesday at Barclays Center. Their second-round opponent will be the Bucks, who completed a 4-0 sweep of the Heat on Saturday.