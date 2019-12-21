Nets top Hawks with furious fourth-quarter comeback

No Kyrie Irving. No Caris LeVert. No David Nwaba. No Nic Claxton. And, of course, no Kevin Durant.

No problem?

The injury-riddled Nets still didn’t figure to have much trouble with the free-falling Hawks Saturday night at Barclays Center. Actually, the Nets ended up having a big problem for three quarters.

The Hawks didn’t look the part of doormat, going up by as many as 18 in the third. But the Nets staged a furious fourth-quarter rally and overcame 47 points by Trae Young to pull out a 122-112 win.

Spencer Dinwiddie was at the forefront, scoring 39 for the Nets (16-13). Garrett Temple did his part as well, scoring 25. Joe Harris added 18 points, and DeAndre Jordan contributed 12 points and 20 rebounds off the bench.

The Nets have won three of four and 12 of 18 since Irving went down with a right shoulder impingement. They have a seven-game winning streak against Atlanta (6-24), their longest active streak against any opponent. Atlanta has lost seven in a row and 24 of 28.