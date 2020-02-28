ATLANTA — It might be early to say the Nets’ season is on the brink of collapse, but they definitely are on the brink of falling out of the Eastern Conference playoff race after a miserable defensive performance in a 141-118 loss to the Hawks, who are at the bottom of the conference standings, Friday night at State Farm Arena. It was the third straight loss for the 26-32 Nets, who fell to the eighth and last playoff spot, half a game behind the Magic, who won at home over the Timberwolves.

The Nets were abominable on defense, allowing a season-high 108 points through three quarters. They pulled within six points early in the final period, but the Hawks put together a 12-2 surge for a 120-104 lead, and it was lights out for the Nets, who missed all eight of their field-goal attempts and committed one turnover during that span.

The Nets had no answer on defense for center John Collins, who led the Hawks (18-43) with 33 points and 13 rebounds, and they also got 26 points from Cam Reddish and 22 points and 14 assists from point guard Trae Young. The Hawks shot a torrid 48.7 percent from three-point range (19-for-39).

Spencer Dinwiddie topped the Nets with 24 points and 13 assists, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each had 18 points and Taurean Prince and Garrett Temple 16 each.

Going in, the Nets could ill afford to lose to a Hawks team that had the second-worst record in the NBA. But coach Kenny Atkinson insisted they are a talented young team with All-Star guard Young and a budding star at center in Collins, whose ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting in addition to his ability to roll to the basket worried the Nets coach.

“John has made big strides,” Atkinson said of Collins, a player some have suggested could be an offseason trade target for the Nets. “He’s almost 38 percent from three. It changes the equation. He’s not just an athlete-rebounder anymore. The pick-and-pop stuff really gives teams problems, and he’s a dual threat. He can roll to the rim, and he can pop. There are not many guys in the league like that who can do both. Elite athlete, elite rebounder. Has had tremendous success against us. Let’s be honest, he kind of pounds us.”

Talk about prophetic words, Collins made his first eight shots on his way to a 22-point first half and 9-for-10 shooting, including a pair of threes. The Nets rode a 15-2 first-quarter run to build an early 29-16 lead, but it was short-lived.

The Hawks responded with an 11-0 burst to get within two near the end of the opening quarter, and after the Nets regained a 10-point cushion early in the second period, the Hawks put together an extended 24-7 run for a 57-50 lead. That included six points from Collins and five from Young as the Nets were scoreless on nine of 13 possessions in that span. By halftime, the Hawks had a 68-62 lead, and it seemed the Nets were content to trade baskets rather than play defense.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That trend continued at the outset of the third period as the Hawks went on an 18-7 run, including eight points from Reddish, to build an 86-72 lead. They scored on seven straight possessions and eight of 10 overall in that stretch. The Nets cut the deficit to seven, but back-to-back threes by Kevin Huerter and Collins restored a 13-point Hawks lead that slipped to 108-98 after three periods.