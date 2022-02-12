Nets' rally fizzles vs. Heat as skid hits 11

MIAMI — The free fall continues.

The Nets extended their losing streak to 11 games Saturday night, dropping a 115-111 heartbreaker to the Miami Heat.

The Nets, who trailed by 21 points in the third quarter and by 15 entering the fourth period, had possession of the ball and a chance to tie or go ahead with 13.8 seconds left.

The plan, coach Steve Nash said, was to get the ball to Kyrie Irving, who scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. But Irving was being faceguarded, and after Cam Thomas inbounded to Blake Griffin and took a return pass, his pass intended for Irving was stolen by Kyle Lowry. P.J. Tucker made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left for the final margin.

"Outstanding performance," Nash said. "I’m upset for the guys. I feel for them. They’re an elite team and we challenged them."

The win was the fifth straight for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat (37-20), who had seven players in double figures. Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Duncan Robinson added 17 points.

Thomas led the Nets with 22 points.

"Ky was obviously incredible in the fourth quarter," Nash said. "I think he saw the ball go in once or twice and he got on a roll. Great players, doesn’t take much. I was proud of Ky for staying with it. He was having a rough night. He looked tired and somehow was able to push through and play with fatigue and get 20 in the fourth, keep us in the game, and was incredible out there."

The Nets (29-27) haven’t won a game since Jan. 21, when they defeated the Spurs, 117-102, in San Antonio. As recently as Jan. 22, they had the best record in the Eastern Conference. They have dropped to eighth place, a play-in position.