Mikal 'Brooklyn' Bridges scores career-high 45 points as Nets top Heat

Kevin Durant no longer is a Net, but one of the players who arrived from the Suns in last week’s trade for him is making sure everyone knows the Nets got good value in return.

Mikal “Brooklyn” Bridges had a spectacular night on Wednesday at Barclays Center, scoring a career-high 45 points – blowing past his previous high of 34 – in a 116-105 victory over the Heat.

Bridges scored 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets blew open what had been a close game. (He also finished with eight rebounds and five assists.)

The Nets no longer are a realistic NBA championship contender, but they do still believe they are a playoff team and would strongly prefer to avoid being one via the NBA play-in tournament.

That is what gave their past two games added importance, first against the Knicks on Monday and then against Miami.

Those are among the teams battling with the Nets to remain in the top six of the Eastern Conference standings to avoid the play-in round.

After a loss to the Knicks, the Nets bounced back in a big way, thanks mostly to Bridges, whom fans have dubbed “Brooklyn,” naturally.

So the Nets (34-24) now are off until Feb. 24 at Chicago. The Heat fell to 32-27.

Cam Thomas scored 19 points off the bench for the Nets.

It was a close, defensive-oriented game most of the night, with the Nets taking an 83-80 lead into the final quarter.

Bridges’ layup made it 92-89 with 7:21 left, then he hit two baskets in a row to make it 98-89 midway through the fourth.

Four of the Nets’ starters were newcomers: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Ben Simmons entered to scattered boos from the home crowd with 8:00 left in the first quarter.

Simmons promptly laid in a nice pass from Bridges to make it 11-6. But he later hoisted an air ball on a hook shot.

Simmons also brought the ball up court as coaches experimented with ways in which to deploy him after he saw his playing time go down three games in a row.

Seth Curry came into the game with 4:25 left in the first quarter after missing five games with an abductor injury.

Bridges finished the first quarter with 12 points. Dinwiddie’s three-pointer gave the Nets a 26-25 lead after one.

Simmons played eight minutes (and scored two points) in the first quarter after totaling only 13 minutes in Monday night’s loss to the Knicks.

The game remained close and sloppy into the second quarter, with the Heat shooting well under 40% from the field.

The Heat eventually inched ahead, 48-42, late in the second and settled for a 56-52 halftime lead.

At that point Bridges had 17 points , while Dinwiddie had only three. Simmons logged 12 first-half points.

For Miami, Gabe Vincent had 12 first-half points.

As promised, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn mixed and matched players as he sought a formula for success down the stretch.

It will not be easy, because at the moment the Nets are a hastily assembled mish-mash of a team. But they do have some talent; maximizing it will be the task.

The third quarter was another tight one as the teams showed scrappiness if not fluid offensive attacks.

Every time it appeared Miami might take control, the Nets answered, including with a three-pointer by Thomas that tied it at 67.

Joe Harris’ three-pointer gave the Nets a 73-72 lead with 3:21 left in the third.

Neither team had a lead of more than six points through three quarters, and when the fourth began the Nets led, 83-80, behind 28 points from Bridges.