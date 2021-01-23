The Nets saw their 16-point third period lead shrink to a single point with just over nine minutes left to play, but a Kyrie Irving three followed by a James Harden three-point play and a mid-range Kevin Durant jumper allowed the Nets to regain control at 104-95. But the Heat refused to go away, and when Kendrick Nunn buried a left-wing three with 3:23 to go, the Nets’ lead was down to 111-110, but Irving hit a three to trigger a 7-0 burst for a 120-112 lead and the Nets barely escaped.

Durant led the Nets (10-8) with 31 points, Irving totaled 28, Harden had just 12 points but added 11 assists, and Joe Harris had 23 points, including a 7-for-12 effort from three-point range. Joe Harris was 7 of 12 from three-point range and finished with 23 points. Bam Adebayo poured in 41 points for the Heat (6-9), but they were outrebounded 47-30.

Both teams were on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Nets (10-8) lost Friday night in Cleveland, and the Heat was coming off a loss to the Raptors in Tampa. But the Heat came in shorthanded without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley and Myles Leonard.

The return of Durant, who rested Friday in Cleveland, marked just the second game together for the Nets’ "Big 3." Nets coach Steve Nash said he anticipates it will take time for Durant, Irving and Harden not only to adapt to each other but to figure out how to play with their teammates.

In particular, Irving and Harden need to get comfortable playing off each other in the backcourt. "They’re both incredible players, and to have them both be a threat at all times on the floor — whether they have the ball or not — is ideal," Nash said. "It’s getting comfortable being that it’s my turn to be off the ball and committing to that and trying to seek improvement in that role and not saying, ‘This isn’t my possession.’

"I’m not saying that’s the way guys are. I’m just saying that would be the weakest outcome of breaking these habits and trying to form this new identity. That might take some time, but it’s really more of a look and feel thing. But you can tell they are comfortable trying to work through this to make this a collective experience that’s greater than the sum of its parts."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the opening period, Joe Harris hit four threes and the Nets tied their season-high for threes in a quarter with seven as they rolled to an early 36-25 advantage. Harris remained hot from deep with two more threes in the second quarter and was 6 of 9 from beyond the arc to total 20 first-half points as the pushed their lead to 18.

But Adebayo, who had 21 in the opening half, scored seven in a 14-6 Heat run to close the gap to 66-56 at the break. At that point, the Nets had a 31-14 rebounding advantage, which marked a total about-face from their dismal effort Friday night in Cleveland. They finished by outrebounding Miami 50-45.

The Heat pulled within six points early in the third period, but the Nets put together a 14-7 surge with four three-pointers, including a career-high seventh by Harris for a 96-80 advantage a few seconds before the end of the third period.

Apparently, the Nets got comfortable at that point, but the Heat weren’t ready to wave the white flag. They scored 15 straight points, including six by Adebayo to cut the Nets’ lead to 96-95 with 9:27 left in the game. That’s where the Nets’ "Big 3" stepped up and stopped the bleeding.