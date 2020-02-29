MIAMI – In five games since the All-Star break, the numbers for Nets starting center Jarrett Allen have declined sharply despite two double-double performances. He is averaging 7.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while playing a mere 21 minutes per game in that span versus season averages of 10.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per game.

After the Nets’ third straight loss Friday in Atlanta, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was asked why Allen, who was held to five points for the second straight game, has struggled since the break. “I don’t know if I’d say that,” Atkinson said. “Of course, we always want him to play more aggressively and dominate more. But I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed in him.”

Before facing the Heat Saturday night at American Airlines Arena, Atkinson stressed the need to be more physical on defense after giving up a season-worst 141 points to the Hawks. No doubt, that starts with Allen. Describing what he wants to see from his starting center, Atkinson hinted that his third-year center needs to develop a more consistent motor to attain his true potential.

“With Jarrett, it’s always a case of assertiveness, how assertive is he going to be?” Atkinson asked. “When he’s assertive and aggressive, he’s a hell of a player. When he has that hit-first mentality, he’s a hell of a player. When he’s running the court – I always tell him he’s a world-class sprinter when he’s running the court – he’s a hell of a player. When he’s rebounding for us, he’s a hell of a player.

“There are moments where that energy – and he’s 21 years old -- that’s the hard thing in this league is to do it over and over, do it consistently. He still has his ups and downs. But when that energy is high, he’s one of the best centers in the league.”