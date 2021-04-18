Kevin Durant scored the first eight points of the game for the Nets before leaving with an injury after playing just 4:03. The problem for the Nets is that he still was their third-leading scorer after three quarters as they struggled to replace his offense.

Landry Shamet came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points and lead a fourth-quarter comeback that gave the Nets a six-point lead, but that’s where they ran out of gas. The Heat scored the final eight points of the game, including a buzzer-beating 13-foot jumper by Bam Adebayo for the game-winner in a 109-107 victory over the Nets Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The Nets took a fleeting one-point lead on a floater by Bruce Brown with 8:48 left to play, but the Heat regained control with an 10-2 burst, including five points from Tyler Herro before a Goran Dragic layup gave them a 99-92 edge with 6:51 left.

That’s where the Nets responded with a 13-0 run that included back-to-back threes by Shamet as they built a 105-99 lead on a layup by Joe Harris with 4:04 left. The Heat later answered with a 6-0 surge to tie the score at 107 on a Dragic layup before Adebayo hit the buzzer-beating game-winner over Jeff Green.

Shamet scored his points on 10-for-15 shooting, including 7 of 12 from three-point range. Kyrie Irving added 20 points and nine assists for the Nets (38-19) but suffered through a 6-of-19 shooting effort. Adebayo topped six Heat (29-28) players in double-figures with 21 points and 15 rebounds, Dragic added 18 and Kendrick Nunn had 17, and the Heat outrebounded the Nets, 56-45.

Before the game, Nets coach Steve Nash said his team was focused on avoiding another slow start. "We definitely haven’t started well since the All-Star break minus one or two games," Nash said. "We definitely take our foot of the gas when some of the stars or usual suspects aren’t in the lineup. I think it’s important for us to take a challenge here to find the motivation to start well. The ball’s not always going to go in the basket, you’re not always going to play well, but you can have the right mindset. So I think that’s the challenge for us tonight."

The Heat were playing without All-Star Jimmy Butler, who sat out with a sprained ankle, and they were coming off three straight road losses. But they obviously were amped to come out of the gate quickly. They made eight of the first 10 three-pointers they shot to build a 30-24 lead near the end of the first quarter.

Durant suffered what was described as a left thigh contusion. He previously missed 24 games with a strained left hamstring, so this appears to be a different injury to the same leg.

The Nets also were hot from three-point range making 11 of 21 first-half attempts, including a 4-for-7 effort by Shamet who came off the bench to score 18 first-half points and pick up the slack in the absence of Durant. The teams exchanged the lead eight times and there were two ties in the second period, but the Heat took a 64-60 halftime lead after making 12 of 20 threes.

Early in the third quarter, the Nets put together a 19-10 run, including a trio of threes to build a 79-74 lead. The Heat made only 4 of 18 shots and committed three turnovers in that span. But the Heat closed the period with a 12-5 surge to take an 86-84 lead heading to the final quarter.